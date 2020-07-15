All apartments in Tampa
2115 W CASS STREET

2115 West Cass Street · (813) 401-3135
Location

2115 West Cass Street, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1380 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
2115 W. Cass Street is a Beautifully Renovated 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1380 sq. ft Bungalow. It is located in the much sought after, North Hyde Park Neighborhood. Same zip code as Hyde Park & Davis Island but more accessible to Downtown Tampa. In less than appx 1/2 mile, West Cass Street continues directly over the Hillsborough River/Tampa Bay; passing the University of Tampa, Tampa Preparatory School, Manicured Parks, Dog parks, Waterfront Arts District (The Straz Center), Museums & all the Downtown Waterfront activity Tampa has to offer. 2115 W. Cass St., is a spacious home w/ 2 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths. Zoned Residential & Commercial (CG/CG-GENERAL COMMERCIAL) boasts a new Roof/central A/C, flooring, new kitchen cabinets and granite, new paint inside/out. High ceilings & a sunny bright screened in porch complements this great home. New Medical Research Facility, Attorneys & Engineering Firms, Restaurants, Cafes, Businesses & Bank have added to the appeal of Historic North Hyde Park. Also available for rent, is a separate 2nd floor 1 bedrm/1 bath apartment. Currently being updated, listing to come out in appx 2 weeks. This property is flexible with several possibilities. Walk or Bike to Downtown Tampa. Google to see this amazing location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 2115 W CASS STREET have any available units?
2115 W CASS STREET has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2115 W CASS STREET have?
Some of 2115 W CASS STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2115 W CASS STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2115 W CASS STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2115 W CASS STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2115 W CASS STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2115 W CASS STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2115 W CASS STREET offers parking.
Does 2115 W CASS STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2115 W CASS STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2115 W CASS STREET have a pool?
No, 2115 W CASS STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2115 W CASS STREET have accessible units?
No, 2115 W CASS STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2115 W CASS STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2115 W CASS STREET has units with dishwashers.

