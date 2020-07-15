Amenities

2115 W. Cass Street is a Beautifully Renovated 2 bedroom/2 full bath 1380 sq. ft Bungalow. It is located in the much sought after, North Hyde Park Neighborhood. Same zip code as Hyde Park & Davis Island but more accessible to Downtown Tampa. In less than appx 1/2 mile, West Cass Street continues directly over the Hillsborough River/Tampa Bay; passing the University of Tampa, Tampa Preparatory School, Manicured Parks, Dog parks, Waterfront Arts District (The Straz Center), Museums & all the Downtown Waterfront activity Tampa has to offer. 2115 W. Cass St., is a spacious home w/ 2 Bedrooms/2 Full Baths. Zoned Residential & Commercial (CG/CG-GENERAL COMMERCIAL) boasts a new Roof/central A/C, flooring, new kitchen cabinets and granite, new paint inside/out. High ceilings & a sunny bright screened in porch complements this great home. New Medical Research Facility, Attorneys & Engineering Firms, Restaurants, Cafes, Businesses & Bank have added to the appeal of Historic North Hyde Park. Also available for rent, is a separate 2nd floor 1 bedrm/1 bath apartment. Currently being updated, listing to come out in appx 2 weeks. This property is flexible with several possibilities. Walk or Bike to Downtown Tampa. Google to see this amazing location!