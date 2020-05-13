All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
2105 N JEFFERSON STREET
Last updated April 17 2020 at 6:07 AM

2105 N JEFFERSON STREET

2105 North Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Location

2105 North Jefferson Street, Tampa, FL 33602
Tampa Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
hot tub
LIVE IN ONE OF THE HOTTEST PARTS OF TOWN! This BRAND NEW LUXURY DESIGNER townhouse is located on one of the most desirable blocks of the southern tip of the TAMPA HEIGHTS NATIONAL HISTORICAL DISTRICT. One of the new crown jewels of Historical Tampa Heights, this luxury show home is 3 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN TAMPA and a SHORT WALK TO ARMATURE WORKS AND THE RIVERWALK! Designed and built by Coady Development Partners, this unique property was creatively imagined to look like a HISTORICAL CRAFTSMAN FARMHOUSE, with nearly 2200 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and amenities typically found only in multi-million dollar properties. Step inside and you will find yourself swept back in time to an age of Victorian decadence, sweeping staircase, 8' doors, and aesthetics of a bygone era. DESIGNER CHEF'S KITCHEN, COMMERCIAL appliances, HUGE 5 person island, 6-burner gas range, TRUE WALK-IN BUTLER'S PANTRY, dining room with CRYSTAL chandelier, double wide CROWN MOLDING throughout EVERY SINGLE ROOM, engineered WALNUT FLOORS, IMPACT GLASS windows, POWER OPERATED gated driveway, ENORMOUS master en-suite with HUGE walk in closet, and spa-like master bath with oversized soaking tub and walk in rain shower. Two additional LARGE bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room UPSTAIRS. Offering total security with fenced and gated yard, generously sized front and rear covered porches, outdoor lighting package, professionally landscaped, sprinkled, and sodded yard. Small/Medium size pets permitted, yard maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET have any available units?
2105 N JEFFERSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET have?
Some of 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2105 N JEFFERSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET offers parking.
Does 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET have a pool?
No, 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2105 N JEFFERSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

