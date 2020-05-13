2105 N JEFFERSON STREET

Amenities

LIVE IN ONE OF THE HOTTEST PARTS OF TOWN! This BRAND NEW LUXURY DESIGNER townhouse is located on one of the most desirable blocks of the southern tip of the TAMPA HEIGHTS NATIONAL HISTORICAL DISTRICT. One of the new crown jewels of Historical Tampa Heights, this luxury show home is 3 MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN TAMPA and a SHORT WALK TO ARMATURE WORKS AND THE RIVERWALK! Designed and built by Coady Development Partners, this unique property was creatively imagined to look like a HISTORICAL CRAFTSMAN FARMHOUSE, with nearly 2200 sq.ft, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and amenities typically found only in multi-million dollar properties. Step inside and you will find yourself swept back in time to an age of Victorian decadence, sweeping staircase, 8' doors, and aesthetics of a bygone era. DESIGNER CHEF'S KITCHEN, COMMERCIAL appliances, HUGE 5 person island, 6-burner gas range, TRUE WALK-IN BUTLER'S PANTRY, dining room with CRYSTAL chandelier, double wide CROWN MOLDING throughout EVERY SINGLE ROOM, engineered WALNUT FLOORS, IMPACT GLASS windows, POWER OPERATED gated driveway, ENORMOUS master en-suite with HUGE walk in closet, and spa-like master bath with oversized soaking tub and walk in rain shower. Two additional LARGE bedrooms, full bath, and laundry room UPSTAIRS. Offering total security with fenced and gated yard, generously sized front and rear covered porches, outdoor lighting package, professionally landscaped, sprinkled, and sodded yard. Small/Medium size pets permitted, yard maintenance included.