Tampa, FL
2102 East Wilder Avenue
Last updated February 24 2020 at 3:44 PM

2102 East Wilder Avenue

2102 East Wilder Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2102 East Wilder Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease, terms and conditions apply upon move in. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2102 East Wilder Avenue have any available units?
2102 East Wilder Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 2102 East Wilder Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2102 East Wilder Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2102 East Wilder Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2102 East Wilder Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2102 East Wilder Avenue offer parking?
No, 2102 East Wilder Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2102 East Wilder Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2102 East Wilder Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2102 East Wilder Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2102 East Wilder Avenue has a pool.
Does 2102 East Wilder Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2102 East Wilder Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2102 East Wilder Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2102 East Wilder Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2102 East Wilder Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2102 East Wilder Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

