Tampa, FL
20435 Berrywood Ln.
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

20435 Berrywood Ln.

20435 Berrywood Lane
Location

20435 Berrywood Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
2 Bedroom Townhome with 1 car garage in gated community - Beautiful, like new end unit townhome with 1 car garage and gorgeous pond and conservation views. This home is in a gated community and offers spacious living and eating area downstairs and 2 master suites upstairs. First floor is fully tiled. Kitchen features granite counters, staggered dark wood cabinets recessed lighting, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and pantry closet. The large master suite overlooks the pond views, has a large walk in closet and master bath has granite counters, 2 sinks and large shower. There is a small loft area at the top of the stairs - perfect for a desk. 2nd bedroom has its own private bath. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor and comes with the washer and dryer. Gated community. Community pool. Sorry, no pets. HOA application and approval required before move in. Rental price includes monthly delivery of AC filters to the property. Tenant required to maintain liability insurance on property during residency.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3297494)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20435 Berrywood Ln. have any available units?
20435 Berrywood Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20435 Berrywood Ln. have?
Some of 20435 Berrywood Ln.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20435 Berrywood Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
20435 Berrywood Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20435 Berrywood Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 20435 Berrywood Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20435 Berrywood Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 20435 Berrywood Ln. offers parking.
Does 20435 Berrywood Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20435 Berrywood Ln. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20435 Berrywood Ln. have a pool?
Yes, 20435 Berrywood Ln. has a pool.
Does 20435 Berrywood Ln. have accessible units?
No, 20435 Berrywood Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 20435 Berrywood Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 20435 Berrywood Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
