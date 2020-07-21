20435 Berrywood Ln.

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhome with 1 car garage in gated community - Beautiful, like new end unit townhome with 1 car garage and gorgeous pond and conservation views. This home is in a gated community and offers spacious living and eating area downstairs and 2 master suites upstairs. First floor is fully tiled. Kitchen features granite counters, staggered dark wood cabinets recessed lighting, stainless appliances, breakfast bar and pantry closet. The large master suite overlooks the pond views, has a large walk in closet and master bath has granite counters, 2 sinks and large shower. There is a small loft area at the top of the stairs - perfect for a desk. 2nd bedroom has its own private bath. Laundry room is located on the 2nd floor and comes with the washer and dryer. Gated community. Community pool. Sorry, no pets. HOA application and approval required before move in. Rental price includes monthly delivery of AC filters to the property. Tenant required to maintain liability insurance on property during residency.



No Pets Allowed



