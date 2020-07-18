20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE

Amenities

Come home to this luxurious 3 bedroom Town Home with spectacular kitchen upgrades. Great room floor plan with high ceilings and neutral colors. All tile downstairs with newer carpet upstairs. Fresh paint throughout. Triple sliders lead out to screened lanai. Kitchen has custom distressed cabinets, smudge proof stainless appliances, Grey Cori-an counters, and breakfast bar. Master bedroom boasts dual walk in closets. All bedrooms with Fan/light combos. Washer and Dryer Hookup in garage. One car garage. Water, sewer, and trash included. Community pool located right across the street and access to the gym. Property is located in New Tampa, close to the Tampa Premium outlets and Wiregrass Mall. Plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment. very close to Interstate and Expressway!! $60.00 application fee per adult. $100.00 HOA application fee per adult/married couple. $75.00 tenant processing fee per household upon acceptance.