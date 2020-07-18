All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:08 AM

20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE

20412 Needletree Drive · (813) 394-4873
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

20412 Needletree Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1410 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Come home to this luxurious 3 bedroom Town Home with spectacular kitchen upgrades. Great room floor plan with high ceilings and neutral colors. All tile downstairs with newer carpet upstairs. Fresh paint throughout. Triple sliders lead out to screened lanai. Kitchen has custom distressed cabinets, smudge proof stainless appliances, Grey Cori-an counters, and breakfast bar. Master bedroom boasts dual walk in closets. All bedrooms with Fan/light combos. Washer and Dryer Hookup in garage. One car garage. Water, sewer, and trash included. Community pool located right across the street and access to the gym. Property is located in New Tampa, close to the Tampa Premium outlets and Wiregrass Mall. Plenty of shopping, dining, and entertainment. very close to Interstate and Expressway!! $60.00 application fee per adult. $100.00 HOA application fee per adult/married couple. $75.00 tenant processing fee per household upon acceptance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE have any available units?
20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE have?
Some of 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20412 NEEDLETREE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
