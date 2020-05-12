All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2.
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

2022 N Lemans Blvd 2

2022 North Lemans Blvd · (727) 420-7912
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2022 North Lemans Blvd, Tampa, FL 33607
Carver City - Lincoln Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,693

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1117 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
Great deal in the International Plaza dist! - Property Id: 280209

NE Westshore International Plaza dist. Best kept Secret! Parking garage, 2 pools, courtyards, elevators, fitness center, pool table, granite countertops, washer/dryer, solid wood cabinets, balconies, crown molding, powder bath. Pets under 55lbs allowed
Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE
727-420-7912
*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)

All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model
**All properties by appointment only through Suzie**
(Please always add my name to the application and guest card Suzie-Realtor) Do NOT apply on this website
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280209
Property Id 280209

(RLNE5868444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 have any available units?
2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 has a unit available for $1,693 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 have?
Some of 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 is pet friendly.
Does 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 offers parking.
Does 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 has a pool.
Does 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 have accessible units?
No, 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2022 N Lemans Blvd 2 has units with dishwashers.
