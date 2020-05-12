2022 N Lemans Blvd 2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator gym parking pool pool table garage hot tub

Great deal in the International Plaza dist! - Property Id: 280209



NE Westshore International Plaza dist. Best kept Secret! Parking garage, 2 pools, courtyards, elevators, fitness center, pool table, granite countertops, washer/dryer, solid wood cabinets, balconies, crown molding, powder bath. Pets under 55lbs allowed

Just contact Suzie via phone, email, or text for tours *Suzie Ault - Realtor/Apartment Locator & FLORIDA NATIVE

727-420-7912

*A Team Rentals and Home Sales (Premier & Personal in the Bay area)



All prices subject to change based on availability and move in date. Deposit is based on credit. *Qualifying: 3 x rent. Background checks. Year lease-renter pays for water/sewer/cable/electric/trash **No Short term** Pictures are of the model

**All properties by appointment only through Suzie**

(Please always add my name to the application and guest card Suzie-Realtor) Do NOT apply on this website

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/280209

(RLNE5868444)