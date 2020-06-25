2012 Maple Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Electric/Water/Landscape/New Samsung Washer & Dryer included! Welcome to your luxury 2BDR/1BTH fully remodeled ~800 sqft duplex with a COVERED/FAN PATIO and YARD (also a long term parking via alley door for long travels), steps away from Ybor city, Tampa port, and all the upcoming developments in Channel side! Property includes central AC unit, in-unit laundry room, new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter top, fully renovated new bathrooms, SMART tools like a NEST thermostat, and key-code entry doors! Forget about carrying heavy keys around and worrying about the temperature in your house!



Internet/other service are for Tenant’s account. Available now - Application fee paid directly to 3rd party service. Small pets (Fee $250/pet + $450/pet deposit). 1 Mo Rent security Deposit + 1Mo Rent due at Lease signing; 12mo lease min. No Airbnb subleasing acceptable.



*We are not on Craigslist and never ask for a deposit in advance- Please avoid SCAMS