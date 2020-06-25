All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 5 2019 at 7:06 AM

2012 Maple Ave

2012 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2012 Maple Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Palmetto Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Electric/Water/Landscape/New Samsung Washer & Dryer included! Welcome to your luxury 2BDR/1BTH fully remodeled ~800 sqft duplex with a COVERED/FAN PATIO and YARD (also a long term parking via alley door for long travels), steps away from Ybor city, Tampa port, and all the upcoming developments in Channel side! Property includes central AC unit, in-unit laundry room, new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, granite counter top, fully renovated new bathrooms, SMART tools like a NEST thermostat, and key-code entry doors! Forget about carrying heavy keys around and worrying about the temperature in your house!

Internet/other service are for Tenant’s account. Available now - Application fee paid directly to 3rd party service. Small pets (Fee $250/pet + $450/pet deposit). 1 Mo Rent security Deposit + 1Mo Rent due at Lease signing; 12mo lease min. No Airbnb subleasing acceptable.

*We are not on Craigslist and never ask for a deposit in advance- Please avoid SCAMS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2012 Maple Ave have any available units?
2012 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 2012 Maple Ave have?
Some of 2012 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2012 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2012 Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2012 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2012 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2012 Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2012 Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 2012 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2012 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2012 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 2012 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2012 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 2012 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2012 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2012 Maple Ave has units with dishwashers.
