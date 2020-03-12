All apartments in Tampa
19211 Pelican Ridge Lane
Last updated January 18 2020 at 1:39 AM

19211 Pelican Ridge Lane

19211 Pelican Ridge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

19211 Pelican Ridge Lane, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
See the Video Property Tour

Available now! 4-bedroom, 3-bath and 2-car garage pool home in New Tampa. Located in the gated West Meadows community. This home has approx. 2,617 SF of living space. Split bedroom floor plan. Den can be used as 5th bedroom. Kitchen features wood cabinets, snack bar, and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include smooth top range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Tile, laminate and carpet flooring with blinds and ceiling fans. Utility room with full size washer / dryer. The master suite and master bath features large walk-in closet, twin sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Screened-in lanai with pool. Rent includes Lawn and Pool Service. This community offers great amenities heated year round pool, Slide, and Splash Water area for the little ones. Fitness, 2 tennis courts, soccer, basketball, volleyball, playroom, and recreational area. Located near i-75, Wiregrass Mall, and Premium Outlets.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane have any available units?
19211 Pelican Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane have?
Some of 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
19211 Pelican Ridge Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane does offer parking.
Does 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19211 Pelican Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.
