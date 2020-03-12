19211 Pelican Ridge Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Available now! 4-bedroom, 3-bath and 2-car garage pool home in New Tampa. Located in the gated West Meadows community. This home has approx. 2,617 SF of living space. Split bedroom floor plan. Den can be used as 5th bedroom. Kitchen features wood cabinets, snack bar, and stainless steel appliances. Appliances include smooth top range, side-by-side refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Tile, laminate and carpet flooring with blinds and ceiling fans. Utility room with full size washer / dryer. The master suite and master bath features large walk-in closet, twin sinks, garden tub, and separate shower. Screened-in lanai with pool. Rent includes Lawn and Pool Service. This community offers great amenities heated year round pool, Slide, and Splash Water area for the little ones. Fitness, 2 tennis courts, soccer, basketball, volleyball, playroom, and recreational area. Located near i-75, Wiregrass Mall, and Premium Outlets.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable and a $150 Lease Coordination Fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; (7) be aware that some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have bad credit references, have ever been evicted or have poor rental history.



