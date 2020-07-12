1910 E PALM AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage media room

2BD/2BA- Beautiful corner unit at the Quarter of Ybor. The condo was just upgraded with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths, beautiful laminate floors in the wet areas, brand new carpet and paint. Very spacious layout - only a few in the complex. Large living area, dining area off the kitchen, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, second bedroom also has a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, balcony off the living area. Washer/dryer in the unit, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES IN THE GARAGE, water/sewer & trash included in the rent. Gated community featuring 2 sparkling pools, fitness center, movie theatre, game room, catering kitchen and on-site convenience store. Walk to the vibrant arts & entertainment district of historic Ybor City. Close to Downtown, Channelside and major highways. Great unit - don't miss out.