1910 E PALM AVENUE
Last updated July 21 2020 at 8:25 PM

1910 E PALM AVENUE

1910 East Palm Avenue · (813) 908-8555
Location

1910 East Palm Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 8318 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1182 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
2BD/2BA- Beautiful corner unit at the Quarter of Ybor. The condo was just upgraded with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops in the kitchen and baths, beautiful laminate floors in the wet areas, brand new carpet and paint. Very spacious layout - only a few in the complex. Large living area, dining area off the kitchen, large master bedroom with two walk-in closets, second bedroom also has a walk-in closet, ceiling fans, balcony off the living area. Washer/dryer in the unit, 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES IN THE GARAGE, water/sewer & trash included in the rent. Gated community featuring 2 sparkling pools, fitness center, movie theatre, game room, catering kitchen and on-site convenience store. Walk to the vibrant arts & entertainment district of historic Ybor City. Close to Downtown, Channelside and major highways. Great unit - don't miss out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have any available units?
1910 E PALM AVENUE has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have?
Some of 1910 E PALM AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 E PALM AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E PALM AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E PALM AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1910 E PALM AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1910 E PALM AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 E PALM AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1910 E PALM AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1910 E PALM AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E PALM AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1910 E PALM AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
