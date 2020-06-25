1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking walk in closets 24hr gym

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool pool table shuffle board bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub media room pet friendly trash valet

CHARMING HISTORIC YBOR CONDO! - Charming 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located in historic Ybor district. Leave your car parked at home and walk to the Saturday morning farmers market, restaurants, shopping, craft breweries, art galleries and more. Or hop on the free Teco trolley to Downtown, Channelside/Sparkman Wharf and The Riverwalk. Easy 5-minute drive to I-4 and Crosstown.



The community itself boasts two swimming pools, hot tub/spa, several courtyards with BBQ grills, gated and covered reserved parking, 24 hour gym, clubhouse, recreational room with pool tables, shuffle board and a media room. Additionally, there is the Metro Market with deli on the ground floor.



This floor plan features new laminate flooring, dining room, a garden tub, French doors, balcony with storage overlooking pool/spa, nice size master suite with new carpeting and a walk-in closet. Rent includes all appliances and full-size washer/dryer, reserved covered parking on same level, sewer, water, and valet trash collection and access to all community amenities.



(RLNE4785990)