All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:16 AM

1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201

1910 E Palm Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1910 E Palm Ave, Tampa, FL 33605
Historic Ybor City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
trash valet
CHARMING HISTORIC YBOR CONDO! - Charming 1 bedroom/1 bathroom condo located in historic Ybor district. Leave your car parked at home and walk to the Saturday morning farmers market, restaurants, shopping, craft breweries, art galleries and more. Or hop on the free Teco trolley to Downtown, Channelside/Sparkman Wharf and The Riverwalk. Easy 5-minute drive to I-4 and Crosstown.

The community itself boasts two swimming pools, hot tub/spa, several courtyards with BBQ grills, gated and covered reserved parking, 24 hour gym, clubhouse, recreational room with pool tables, shuffle board and a media room. Additionally, there is the Metro Market with deli on the ground floor.

This floor plan features new laminate flooring, dining room, a garden tub, French doors, balcony with storage overlooking pool/spa, nice size master suite with new carpeting and a walk-in closet. Rent includes all appliances and full-size washer/dryer, reserved covered parking on same level, sewer, water, and valet trash collection and access to all community amenities.

(RLNE4785990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 have any available units?
1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 have?
Some of 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 currently offering any rent specials?
1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 is pet friendly.
Does 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 offer parking?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 offers parking.
Does 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 have a pool?
Yes, 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 has a pool.
Does 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 have accessible units?
No, 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 does not have accessible units.
Does 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1910 E. Palm Ave. Unit 8201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
5 West
5150 Net Dr
Tampa, FL 33634
Havana Square
400 N Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606
Society Westshore
2202 N Lois Ave
Tampa, FL 33607
Radius Palms
14501 Caribbean Breeze Dr
Tampa, FL 33613
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Arbour Ponds
2901 N Dale Mabry Hwy
Tampa, FL 33607
The Commons
3408 Lancaster Ct
Tampa, FL 33614

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College