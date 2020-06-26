All apartments in Tampa
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:32 AM

1907 W State St

1907 W State St · No Longer Available
Location

1907 W State St, Tampa, FL 33606
North Hyde Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
pet friendly
Perfect space for a young couple or a single person looking for a quite street and privacy in the heart of Tampa. Fully remodeled two-bedroom/one-bathroom house with a huge private patio, 1-car covered parking space plus guest parking! Property is conveniently located minutes away to USF Campus & Downtown (~5min) & TPA airport (~8min), walk to Hyde Park (7-10min), and surrounded by new homes. It showcases a modern exterior, brand new kitchen, wood ceiling beams, and a huge patio great for entertaining and BBQ. Laundry room with washer & dryer, and new central A/C are some of the many features of this home!! Rent includes lawn service. Book a showing today this listing wont last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1907 W State St have any available units?
1907 W State St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1907 W State St have?
Some of 1907 W State St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1907 W State St currently offering any rent specials?
1907 W State St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1907 W State St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1907 W State St is pet friendly.
Does 1907 W State St offer parking?
Yes, 1907 W State St offers parking.
Does 1907 W State St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1907 W State St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1907 W State St have a pool?
No, 1907 W State St does not have a pool.
Does 1907 W State St have accessible units?
No, 1907 W State St does not have accessible units.
Does 1907 W State St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1907 W State St has units with dishwashers.
