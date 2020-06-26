1907 W State St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed guest parking pet friendly

Perfect space for a young couple or a single person looking for a quite street and privacy in the heart of Tampa. Fully remodeled two-bedroom/one-bathroom house with a huge private patio, 1-car covered parking space plus guest parking! Property is conveniently located minutes away to USF Campus & Downtown (~5min) & TPA airport (~8min), walk to Hyde Park (7-10min), and surrounded by new homes. It showcases a modern exterior, brand new kitchen, wood ceiling beams, and a huge patio great for entertaining and BBQ. Laundry room with washer & dryer, and new central A/C are some of the many features of this home!! Rent includes lawn service. Book a showing today this listing wont last long!