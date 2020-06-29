All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:44 AM

18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16

18117 Back Stretch Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
West Meadows
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18117 Back Stretch Ln, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3rd floor
Condominium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have any available units?
18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 currently offering any rent specials?
18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 pet-friendly?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 offer parking?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not offer parking.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have a pool?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have a pool.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have accessible units?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
Windsor Manor
8610 Pine Tree Ct
Tampa, FL 33604
Millennium Westshore
4400 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
The Vinings at Hunter's Green Apartments
8801 Hunter's Lake Dr
Tampa, FL 33647
Amira at Westly
6105 Paddock Glen Drive
Tampa, FL 33634
The Place at Carrollwood
4949 Marbrisa Dr
Tampa, FL 33624
Crosstown Walk
10151 Iris Crosstown Dr
Tampa, FL 33619

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College