18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16
Last updated May 13 2020 at 4:44 AM
1 of 13
18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16
18117 Back Stretch Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
18117 Back Stretch Ln, Tampa, FL 33647
West Meadows
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
3rd floor
Condominium
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have any available units?
18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 currently offering any rent specials?
18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 pet-friendly?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 offer parking?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not offer parking.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have a pool?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have a pool.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have accessible units?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have accessible units.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have units with dishwashers?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 have units with air conditioning?
No, 18117 Back Stretch Drive, Building 16 does not have units with air conditioning.
