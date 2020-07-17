All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

1810 W JETTON AVENUE

1810 Jetton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Jetton Avenue, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
hot tub
Fantastic 4/3 pool home available in the heart of Historic Hyde Park. Imagine arriving home to a relaxing and inviting porch to enjoy!. Upon entering the home, you'll be delighted with the open formal living room and lots of windows bringing in natural sunlight, all complimented with Plantation Shutters. The media/family room offers a cozy atmosphere with the classic glass French Doors. Enter into the formal dining area through the open archway to enjoy the inviting appeal and charm for entertainment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home with the kitchen boasting awesome ceramic tile. Check out the incredible upgraded kitchen with top notch appliances, functional counter top space with breakfast bar area and cabinet space to envy. Enjoy relaxing at the corner breakfast nook, with built in seating, while taking in the view of the awesome backyard and pool and hot tub. The master bedroom is on the first floor with plenty of square footage to offer room for a sitting area and abundance of windows. The wonderfully upgraded master bath has dual vanity and walk in shower. Additional bedrooms upstairs are HUGE! both bedrooms have their own sun room over looking the back yard and pool. The private backyard and beautiful salt-water heated pool and hot tub spa will have you feeling like you're on a tropical vacation.
This awesome bungalow home has it all; INCLUDING: A separate and private 2 bedroom 1 full bath, full kitchen and living room GUEST HOUSE. Enjoy the Hyde Park Neighborhood ambiance and coming home to a wonderful bungalow to call home. Please call our office for further showing instructions. We will be scheduling open houses and scheduling appointments for showings. Thank you

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 W JETTON AVENUE have any available units?
1810 W JETTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 W JETTON AVENUE have?
Some of 1810 W JETTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 W JETTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1810 W JETTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 W JETTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1810 W JETTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1810 W JETTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1810 W JETTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1810 W JETTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1810 W JETTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 W JETTON AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 1810 W JETTON AVENUE has a pool.
Does 1810 W JETTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1810 W JETTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 W JETTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1810 W JETTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
