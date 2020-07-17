1810 W JETTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool hot tub

Fantastic 4/3 pool home available in the heart of Historic Hyde Park. Imagine arriving home to a relaxing and inviting porch to enjoy!. Upon entering the home, you'll be delighted with the open formal living room and lots of windows bringing in natural sunlight, all complimented with Plantation Shutters. The media/family room offers a cozy atmosphere with the classic glass French Doors. Enter into the formal dining area through the open archway to enjoy the inviting appeal and charm for entertainment. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout home with the kitchen boasting awesome ceramic tile. Check out the incredible upgraded kitchen with top notch appliances, functional counter top space with breakfast bar area and cabinet space to envy. Enjoy relaxing at the corner breakfast nook, with built in seating, while taking in the view of the awesome backyard and pool and hot tub. The master bedroom is on the first floor with plenty of square footage to offer room for a sitting area and abundance of windows. The wonderfully upgraded master bath has dual vanity and walk in shower. Additional bedrooms upstairs are HUGE! both bedrooms have their own sun room over looking the back yard and pool. The private backyard and beautiful salt-water heated pool and hot tub spa will have you feeling like you're on a tropical vacation.

This awesome bungalow home has it all; INCLUDING: A separate and private 2 bedroom 1 full bath, full kitchen and living room GUEST HOUSE. Enjoy the Hyde Park Neighborhood ambiance and coming home to a wonderful bungalow to call home. Please call our office for further showing instructions. We will be scheduling open houses and scheduling appointments for showings. Thank you