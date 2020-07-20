All apartments in Tampa
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:44 AM

17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE

17713 Hampshire Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

17713 Hampshire Oak Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Hunters Green

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This wonderful two story 3235 htd sq ft home features volume ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an office/den and a 2 car garage. Decorative glass front door leads you into the tiled front entrance. One bedroom nicely sized and half bathroom downstairs. Laundry room tiled and features a sink and cabinets above the washer/dryer hook ups. Formal living and dining rooms are carpeted and have window treatments, large crown molding and molding from ceiling to floor on walls. Kitchen is tiled and features stainless steel appliances with an island and a breakfast bar. Connecting family room is tiled and features fire place and built in shelves.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE have any available units?
17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE have?
Some of 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE offers parking.
Does 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
