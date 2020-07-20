17713 HAMPSHIRE OAK DRIVE

Amenities

This wonderful two story 3235 htd sq ft home features volume ceilings, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, an office/den and a 2 car garage. Decorative glass front door leads you into the tiled front entrance. One bedroom nicely sized and half bathroom downstairs. Laundry room tiled and features a sink and cabinets above the washer/dryer hook ups. Formal living and dining rooms are carpeted and have window treatments, large crown molding and molding from ceiling to floor on walls. Kitchen is tiled and features stainless steel appliances with an island and a breakfast bar. Connecting family room is tiled and features fire place and built in shelves.