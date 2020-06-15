Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT
Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT
16312 Fairford Palms Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Palms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
16312 Fairford Palms Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous corner home in a desired gated community in Tampa Palms. Close to the highways, restaurants and shopping. Available from Aug 1st.
3 bedrooms, with an office and 2 car garage....well maintained!! Won't last long....
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have any available units?
16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
What amenities does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have?
Some of 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offers parking.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have a pool?
No, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Carrollwood Station
8781 White Swan Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
Sabal Palm Carrollwood
3602 Carrollwood Place Cir
Tampa, FL 33624
Laurel Oaks
8781 Orange Leaf Ct
Tampa, FL 33637
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Tuscany Bay
12065 Tuscany Bay Dr
Tampa, FL 33626
University Square I
2900 University Square Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Anchor Riverwalk
109 W Fortune St
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Channel District
West Meadows
Old Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Bayside West
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College