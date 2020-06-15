All apartments in Tampa
16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT
Last updated June 23 2019 at 6:14 AM

16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT

16312 Fairford Palms Court · No Longer Available
Location

16312 Fairford Palms Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Gorgeous corner home in a desired gated community in Tampa Palms. Close to the highways, restaurants and shopping. Available from Aug 1st.

3 bedrooms, with an office and 2 car garage....well maintained!! Won't last long....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have any available units?
16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have?
Some of 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offers parking.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have a pool?
No, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16312 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
