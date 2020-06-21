16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT

Amenities

Welcome to one of Tampa's premier townhome communities Tampa Palms. This gated community townhome is located in the much desired Emerald Pointe. Built-in 2004 you will be impressed with how large the home feels immediately when you walk through the door you are greeted with soaring high ceilings, new lush carpet in the living room and freshly painted throughout. The kitchen is HUGE with plenty of space for an eat-in kitchen table or office area. Sliders lead to outside patio with conservation views. Bedrooms are located upstairs. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet The building exterior was freshly painted in 2019 and the landscaping was updated at the same time. New roofs installed in the community in 2019. Convenient to the YMCA, USF, VA, Wiregrass Mall, Moffitt hospitals, restaurants, theaters, several large parks and so much more. A-rated schools! Easy access to both I-75 and I-275. Live in this home for less than the price of an apartment complex!