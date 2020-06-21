All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT

16310 Fairford Palms Court · (727) 522-4122
Location

16310 Fairford Palms Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1526 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to one of Tampa's premier townhome communities Tampa Palms. This gated community townhome is located in the much desired Emerald Pointe. Built-in 2004 you will be impressed with how large the home feels immediately when you walk through the door you are greeted with soaring high ceilings, new lush carpet in the living room and freshly painted throughout. The kitchen is HUGE with plenty of space for an eat-in kitchen table or office area. Sliders lead to outside patio with conservation views. Bedrooms are located upstairs. The Master bedroom has a large walk-in closet The building exterior was freshly painted in 2019 and the landscaping was updated at the same time. New roofs installed in the community in 2019. Convenient to the YMCA, USF, VA, Wiregrass Mall, Moffitt hospitals, restaurants, theaters, several large parks and so much more. A-rated schools! Easy access to both I-75 and I-275. Live in this home for less than the price of an apartment complex!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have any available units?
16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have?
Some of 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT pet-friendly?
No, 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT does offer parking.
Does 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have a pool?
No, 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT does not have a pool.
Does 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have accessible units?
No, 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16310 FAIRFORD PALMS COURT has units with dishwashers.
