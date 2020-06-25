All apartments in Tampa
Last updated January 28 2020 at 2:33 PM

1616 E Maple Ave

1616 E Maple Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1616 E Maple Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
stainless steel
accessible
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
on-site laundry
parking
1616 E Maple Ave Available 02/01/20 Cute 3/2 Home on quiet street - This beautiful three bedroom and two bath single family home in Sulphur Springs is minutes from the Sulphur Springs Museum, and Rowlett Park and River tower waterfront park. This home features a carport, fenced in backyard, tile floors throughout the entire home, a beautiful kitchen with an island, a gorgeous stove top built into the island and a stainless steel refrigerator! Home also has w/d hookups in the laundry room which can also be used for storage. This home will not last!

Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)
Rental Requirements:
Income must be 3 times the rent amount

No Evictions
No landlord collections
No utility collections
No Aggressive Breed Dogs

If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.

If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.

Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.

If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:

Palm Island Realty
(813) 321-0166

(RLNE4789975)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1616 E Maple Ave have any available units?
1616 E Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1616 E Maple Ave have?
Some of 1616 E Maple Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1616 E Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1616 E Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1616 E Maple Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1616 E Maple Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1616 E Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1616 E Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 1616 E Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1616 E Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1616 E Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 1616 E Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1616 E Maple Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1616 E Maple Ave has accessible units.
Does 1616 E Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1616 E Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
