w/d hookup carport stainless steel accessible range refrigerator

Unit Amenities range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities accessible carport on-site laundry parking

1616 E Maple Ave Available 02/01/20 Cute 3/2 Home on quiet street - This beautiful three bedroom and two bath single family home in Sulphur Springs is minutes from the Sulphur Springs Museum, and Rowlett Park and River tower waterfront park. This home features a carport, fenced in backyard, tile floors throughout the entire home, a beautiful kitchen with an island, a gorgeous stove top built into the island and a stainless steel refrigerator! Home also has w/d hookups in the laundry room which can also be used for storage. This home will not last!



Application fee is $50.00 per adult, pet fee $250 per pet (maximum of 2 pets)

Rental Requirements:

Income must be 3 times the rent amount



No Evictions

No landlord collections

No utility collections

No Aggressive Breed Dogs



If credit is BELOW 650, a double security deposit may be required.



If negative information is found in any category, the application is subject to denial.



Palm Island Property Management does not discriminate based on: race, color, religion, marital status, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, familial status, disability or source of income. We comply with all federal, state and local Fair Housing Laws.



If you would like to schedule a showing please call our office at:



Palm Island Realty

(813) 321-0166



(RLNE4789975)