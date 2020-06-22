1613 E Linden Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning internet access

Upatedated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom on an upcoming neighborhood.

Terms:

-$1,050.00/month (12-month lease)

-Security deposit starting $1,050.00

-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18

-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by

employer

-Wireless Internet Ready

-Cable Ready

-Cooling System: Central Air

-Washer and Dryer Hookup

-Utilities not included



-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).

-Non-Aggressive breeds only

-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet



For additional information, please call 813-252-5112



(RLNE4757016)