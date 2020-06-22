All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1613 E Linden Ave

1613 E Linden Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1613 E Linden Ave, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Upatedated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom on an upcoming neighborhood.
Terms:
-$1,050.00/month (12-month lease)
-Security deposit starting $1,050.00
-$45 application fee -- per person over the age of 18
-Tenant must show proof of at least 3 times the rent verified by
employer
-Wireless Internet Ready
-Cable Ready
-Cooling System: Central Air
-Washer and Dryer Hookup
-Utilities not included

-Small Dogs/Cats Allowed and breed restrictions apply (Under 75 pounds).
-Non-Aggressive breeds only
-One time $250 non-refundable pet fee - per pet

For additional information, please call 813-252-5112

(RLNE4757016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 E Linden Ave have any available units?
1613 E Linden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 E Linden Ave have?
Some of 1613 E Linden Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 E Linden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1613 E Linden Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 E Linden Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 E Linden Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1613 E Linden Ave offer parking?
No, 1613 E Linden Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1613 E Linden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 E Linden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 E Linden Ave have a pool?
No, 1613 E Linden Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1613 E Linden Ave have accessible units?
No, 1613 E Linden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 E Linden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 E Linden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
