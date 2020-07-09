All apartments in Tampa
Last updated May 30 2020 at 4:32 AM

16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE

16033 Bella Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16033 Bella Woods Drive, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 4 Bedroom 3.5 bath home is located in the desirable gated access of Tuscany at Tampa Palms. Beautiful neighborhood, no rear neighbors and lots to do. The lower level contains the master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. Large kitchen and open floor plan. Bonus loft on upper level adjoining the remaining 3 bedrooms.
Tampa Palms features easy access to I-75, Bruce B Downs Blvd and all major roads. Enjoy shopping, dining and some of the best entertainment in the area.

.Tenants Must Obtain Renters Insurance and Provide Proof Prior to Move-In.

Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County Alliance does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or approval process. All adults 18 years of age and older must apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have any available units?
16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have?
Some of 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16033 BELLA WOODS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

