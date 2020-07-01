All apartments in Tampa
15906 Wainwright Ct

15906 Wainwright Court · No Longer Available
Location

15906 Wainwright Court, Tampa, FL 33647
Tampa Palms

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful & spacious Tampa Palms pool home on approximately 1/2 acre of land in the center of a cul-de-sac. Large living room/family room combo with ceramic tile flooring. Generous entryway. Kitchen with wood cabinets & granite counter-tops. Breakfast bar off kitchen with a separate breakfast room Formal dining room. Large master bedroom with a large master bath on first floor. One other bedroom on the first floor with two nice sized bedrooms on the second level. Covered lanai & screened pool & spa. HUGE FENCED YARD! Approximately 1/2 acre of land. Includes all appliances including a full size washer and dryer & security system. POOL CARE & LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Enjoy all the amenities of Tampa Palms including a golf club, tennis and parks & playgrounds, heated swimming pool and more. . Close to Moffitt, USF, I-75, Florida and VA Hospital, restaurants & shoppiing. Can be rented furnished for an extra $500. Please contact the Listing Agent; Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15906 Wainwright Ct have any available units?
15906 Wainwright Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 15906 Wainwright Ct have?
Some of 15906 Wainwright Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15906 Wainwright Ct currently offering any rent specials?
15906 Wainwright Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15906 Wainwright Ct pet-friendly?
No, 15906 Wainwright Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 15906 Wainwright Ct offer parking?
Yes, 15906 Wainwright Ct offers parking.
Does 15906 Wainwright Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15906 Wainwright Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15906 Wainwright Ct have a pool?
Yes, 15906 Wainwright Ct has a pool.
Does 15906 Wainwright Ct have accessible units?
No, 15906 Wainwright Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 15906 Wainwright Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15906 Wainwright Ct has units with dishwashers.

