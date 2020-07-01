15906 Wainwright Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful & spacious Tampa Palms pool home on approximately 1/2 acre of land in the center of a cul-de-sac. Large living room/family room combo with ceramic tile flooring. Generous entryway. Kitchen with wood cabinets & granite counter-tops. Breakfast bar off kitchen with a separate breakfast room Formal dining room. Large master bedroom with a large master bath on first floor. One other bedroom on the first floor with two nice sized bedrooms on the second level. Covered lanai & screened pool & spa. HUGE FENCED YARD! Approximately 1/2 acre of land. Includes all appliances including a full size washer and dryer & security system. POOL CARE & LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Enjoy all the amenities of Tampa Palms including a golf club, tennis and parks & playgrounds, heated swimming pool and more. . Close to Moffitt, USF, I-75, Florida and VA Hospital, restaurants & shoppiing. Can be rented furnished for an extra $500. Please contact the Listing Agent; Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235