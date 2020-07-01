15906 Wainwright Ct

Amenities
Beautiful & spacious Tampa Palms pool home on approximately 1/2 acre of land in the center of a cul-de-sac. Large living room/family room combo with ceramic tile flooring. Generous entryway. Kitchen with wood cabinets & granite counter-tops. Breakfast bar off kitchen with a separate breakfast room Formal dining room. Large master bedroom with a large master bath on first floor. One other bedroom on the first floor with two nice sized bedrooms on the second level. Covered lanai & screened pool & spa. HUGE FENCED YARD! Approximately 1/2 acre of land. Includes all appliances including a full size washer and dryer & security system. POOL CARE & LAWN CARE INCLUDED IN THE RENT! Enjoy all the amenities of Tampa Palms including a golf club, tennis and parks & playgrounds, heated swimming pool and more. . Close to Moffitt, USF, I-75, Florida and VA Hospital, restaurants & shoppiing. Can be rented furnished for an extra $500. Please contact the Listing Agent; Vicki Paul at 813-230-0235