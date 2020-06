Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 down and 1/2 on 2nd month. Totally Renovated Bungalow! EVERYTHING NEW!! Spacious living room, laminate floors throughout with high baseboards including all the bedrooms. Fully Appointed kitchen has beautiful white cabinets, granite counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Neutral colors throughout. Very Spacious. Fenced in big back yard great for entertaining, Close to all major shopping, Airport, beaches, Schools, Hospitals, Downtown, Ybor City.