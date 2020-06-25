All apartments in Tampa
Last updated July 17 2019 at 10:40 AM

1308 E 28th Ave Unit A

1308 East 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1308 East 28th Avenue, Tampa, FL 33605

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Updated 2BR/1BA Home in the Historic Ybor Area! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in the Historic Ybor area. Home has been recently upgraded with new wood flooring, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, paint Etc. Too many upgrades to list. Home is ready for immediate move in. Home also has another 2 bedroom 1 bath home directly behind it if your looking for a mother in law suite. Close to shopping and dining.

TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1181792?accessKey=5be7

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.

(RLNE3968192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A have any available units?
1308 E 28th Ave Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A have?
Some of 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1308 E 28th Ave Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A offer parking?
No, 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A have a pool?
No, 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1308 E 28th Ave Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
