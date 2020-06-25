1308 E 28th Ave Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Updated 2BR/1BA Home in the Historic Ybor Area! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautifully updated 2 bedroom 1 bath single family home in the Historic Ybor area. Home has been recently upgraded with new wood flooring, kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, paint Etc. Too many upgrades to list. Home is ready for immediate move in. Home also has another 2 bedroom 1 bath home directly behind it if your looking for a mother in law suite. Close to shopping and dining.



TO VIEW A VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE FOLLOWING LINK INTO YOUR BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1181792?accessKey=5be7



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For additional questions, please contact Tara with Rent Solutions at 727-754-0942.



(RLNE3968192)