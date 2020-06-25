All apartments in Tampa
Last updated February 15 2020 at 3:53 AM

1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE

1303 East Frierson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1303 East Frierson Avenue, Tampa, FL 33603
Southeast Seminole Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
FOR RENT! This newly renovated single family home is located near shopping, dining and close interstate access. The home has new flooring, kitchen cabinets and appliances. The bathroom has also been updated with new tile, paint and vanity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE have any available units?
1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 E FRIERSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
