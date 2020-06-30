Rent Calculator
1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232
Last updated May 8 2020 at 12:57 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232
1208 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1117
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1208 E Kennedy Blvd Unit 1117, Tampa, FL 33602
Channel District
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
(RLNE4962375)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 have any available units?
1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 currently offering any rent specials?
1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 pet-friendly?
No, 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tampa
.
Does 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 offer parking?
No, 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 does not offer parking.
Does 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 have a pool?
No, 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 does not have a pool.
Does 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 have accessible units?
No, 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 E Kennedy Blvd Suite 232 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
