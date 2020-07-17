All apartments in Tampa
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:10 AM

120 S CHURCH AVENUE

120 South Church Avenue · (813) 865-0700
Location

120 South Church Avenue, Tampa, FL 33609
Swann Estates

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
***South Tampa Location*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath, second floor corner unit is located in the community called Kingston Court. Highlights of the condo include: Granite Countertops in kitchen, Laminate flooring in living room, ceiling fans in each bedroom and two closets in the master bedroom. Enjoy the central location lifestyle with a short distance to Dale Mabry Ave, Crunch Gym, LA Fitness, Metro Diner, La Segunda Bakery, Starbucks, Westshore District, Midtown Tampa, and Downtown Tampa. Kingston Court condos features a beautifully landscaped brick paver courtyard, laundry facility, and ample parking with water, sewer, trash, ground & exterior maintenance included in rent. Do not miss this urban lifestyle condo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 S CHURCH AVENUE have any available units?
120 S CHURCH AVENUE has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 120 S CHURCH AVENUE have?
Some of 120 S CHURCH AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 S CHURCH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
120 S CHURCH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 S CHURCH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 120 S CHURCH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 120 S CHURCH AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 120 S CHURCH AVENUE offers parking.
Does 120 S CHURCH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 S CHURCH AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 S CHURCH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 120 S CHURCH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 120 S CHURCH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 120 S CHURCH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 120 S CHURCH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 S CHURCH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
