120 S CHURCH AVENUE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking

***South Tampa Location*** This 2 bedroom 1 bath, second floor corner unit is located in the community called Kingston Court. Highlights of the condo include: Granite Countertops in kitchen, Laminate flooring in living room, ceiling fans in each bedroom and two closets in the master bedroom. Enjoy the central location lifestyle with a short distance to Dale Mabry Ave, Crunch Gym, LA Fitness, Metro Diner, La Segunda Bakery, Starbucks, Westshore District, Midtown Tampa, and Downtown Tampa. Kingston Court condos features a beautifully landscaped brick paver courtyard, laundry facility, and ample parking with water, sewer, trash, ground & exterior maintenance included in rent. Do not miss this urban lifestyle condo.