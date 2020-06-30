1103 Bay Club Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1248191



This gorgeous property features upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Relax on the screened porch and enjoy outdoor living all year long. There is a washer and dryer in the property along with a spacious garage. The walk in closet in the master bedroom is enormous. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.