All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 1103 Bay Club Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1103 Bay Club Circle
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

1103 Bay Club Circle

1103 Bay Club Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1103 Bay Club Circle, Tampa, FL 33607

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1248191

This gorgeous property features upgraded granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Relax on the screened porch and enjoy outdoor living all year long. There is a washer and dryer in the property along with a spacious garage. The walk in closet in the master bedroom is enormous. All homes offered by Great Jones are as-is unless otherwise arranged. Standard utility services provided, service costs are due as a monthly charge in addition to the rent. If this property is in an HOA, approval to move in may be subject to separate HOA application and application fee's.
|Amenities: Garage,Ceiling fans,Tile flooring,Attached 1 Car Garage,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Screened lanai,Walk-in closets,Microwave,Plenty of Storage,Blinds,No dogs,No cats,Washer and dryer
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Bay Club Circle have any available units?
1103 Bay Club Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Bay Club Circle have?
Some of 1103 Bay Club Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Bay Club Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Bay Club Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Bay Club Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Bay Club Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 1103 Bay Club Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Bay Club Circle offers parking.
Does 1103 Bay Club Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Bay Club Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Bay Club Circle have a pool?
No, 1103 Bay Club Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Bay Club Circle have accessible units?
No, 1103 Bay Club Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Bay Club Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1103 Bay Club Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crosswynde
1502 Marsh Cove Ct
Tampa, FL 33619
Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Pierhouse at Channelside
1226 E Cumberland Ave
Tampa, FL 33602
2Bayshore
101 W Beach Pl
Tampa, FL 33606
Laurel Chase
1426 Marathon Key Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Oak Ramble Apartments
14627 Grenadine Dr
Tampa, FL 33613

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College