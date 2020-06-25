All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 108 East Emily Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
108 East Emily Street
Last updated May 1 2019 at 3:21 AM

108 East Emily Street

108 East Emily Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Tampa Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

108 East Emily Street, Tampa, FL 33603
Tampa Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please ask about the NO CLOSING COST limited down incentive program. Located 2.5 miles to Tampa's $3 Billion Water Street business district. This is an opportunity to get in to Tampa's exploding Urban Core at an affordable price. This home is in the very desired Tampa Heights area. Proximity to Restaurant Row on Florida Ave, shops, 1 mile to Armature Works, and nearby city parks. Only a few minutesGÇÖ drive to Downtown Tampa, Tampa International Airport, and I-275. NO FLOOD ZONE. Welcome home to this charming craftsman bungalow! The Jackson Model offers 1400 sqft of turnkey luxury with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in new block construction. Upon entry youGÇÖll experience an open concept with beautiful wood plank tile flooring throughout the home. The master suite is complemented by en-suite bath with stand-up shower accented with river rock. Two large guest rooms share a full hallway bath. Matching all wood shaker soft close cabinets accent the kitchen and bathrooms. Granite counter-tops give the house flow and synergy. The kitchen includes a 4-piece stainless steel GE appliance package as well as a Whirlpool washer and dryer set. Brushed nickel fixtures and upgraded Moen faucets throughout. Hurricane impact windows have been added for energy efficiency and convenience. Keep your lawn green with complimentary irrigation system. Enjoy the comfort and assurance with a 1-year all-inclusive warranty as well as a 10-year builder structural warranty. Schedule your private showing soon! Interior Photos of Similar Model.

Listing Courtesy Of CTV REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Listing Courtesy Of CTV REAL ESTATE

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 East Emily Street have any available units?
108 East Emily Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 East Emily Street have?
Some of 108 East Emily Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 East Emily Street currently offering any rent specials?
108 East Emily Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 East Emily Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 108 East Emily Street is pet friendly.
Does 108 East Emily Street offer parking?
No, 108 East Emily Street does not offer parking.
Does 108 East Emily Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 108 East Emily Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 East Emily Street have a pool?
Yes, 108 East Emily Street has a pool.
Does 108 East Emily Street have accessible units?
No, 108 East Emily Street does not have accessible units.
Does 108 East Emily Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 108 East Emily Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rivertree Landing
6909 Indian River Drive
Tampa, FL 33617
Camden Preserve
6501 S West Shore Blvd
Tampa, FL 33616
Milana Reserve Apartment Homes
8730 N Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33614
Camden Visconti
2302 Visconti Blvd
Tampa, FL 33619
Haven at Waters Edge
8415 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33604
Buena Vista
4610 N Armenia Ave
Tampa, FL 33603
Skyhouse Channelside
112 N 12th St
Tampa, FL 33602
916 S Rome
916 S Rome Ave
Tampa, FL 33606

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College