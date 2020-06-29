All apartments in Tampa
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
1000 W. Horatio St. #330
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1000 W. Horatio St. #330

1000 W Horatio St 330 · No Longer Available
Location

1000 W Horatio St 330, Tampa, FL 33606
Historic Hyde Park North

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great 2BR/2BA condo in Hyde Park Place - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

AVAILABLE 12/08/18. Great 3RD floor 2BR/2BA condo located in Hyde Park Place in South Tampa. Property features wood floors, all appliances, inside utility room, ceiling fans and mini blinds. Great location in gated community with pool and fitness center and two spaces in covered garage under building. Close SOHO, Bayshore Blvd & Downtown. In Gorrie, Wilson, Plant school district. Tenant Occupied till 11/30. Call now to view this great rental.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1310165?accessKey=5c53

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

(RLNE4476852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 have any available units?
1000 W. Horatio St. #330 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 have?
Some of 1000 W. Horatio St. #330's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 currently offering any rent specials?
1000 W. Horatio St. #330 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 is pet friendly.
Does 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 offer parking?
Yes, 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 offers parking.
Does 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 have a pool?
Yes, 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 has a pool.
Does 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 have accessible units?
No, 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 W. Horatio St. #330 does not have units with dishwashers.
