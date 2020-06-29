1000 W. Horatio St. #330

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great 2BR/2BA condo in Hyde Park Place - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



AVAILABLE 12/08/18. Great 3RD floor 2BR/2BA condo located in Hyde Park Place in South Tampa. Property features wood floors, all appliances, inside utility room, ceiling fans and mini blinds. Great location in gated community with pool and fitness center and two spaces in covered garage under building. Close SOHO, Bayshore Blvd & Downtown. In Gorrie, Wilson, Plant school district. Tenant Occupied till 11/30. Call now to view this great rental.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR VISIT: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1310165?accessKey=5c53



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



(RLNE4476852)