Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:20 PM

100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD

100 West Davis Boulevard · (866) 580-6402
Location

100 West Davis Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33606
Davis Islands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$17,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 5318 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
Beautiful Mediterranean estate built on 4 lots at prestigious Davis Islands!. Available furnished for short or long term rentals; minutes from downtown Tampa. Enjoy living in complete relaxed elegance on this 5 Bed, 4.5 bath property with over 5,300 sq-ft of living space. Including an in-ground pool, remote controls for lights, heat, fountains, and jacuzzi. All new impact resistant windows & Doors! A grand master suite that opens to a spectacular courtyard! New kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, wine cellar, and over 75 recessed lights. Extra large master bedroom. Amazing European Bathroom design with a victorian modern world bath-tub, rain shower, spray heads, and more. Flooring includes: stone, travertine, and wood. The family and living room areas have 2 fireplaces with exquisite mantels, arch ceilings, and venetian plaster walls. Guest house designed with wood and travertine floors, a private kitchen with adjacent walking wine cellar. Perfect home for entertaining or to enjoy quality family time. This Mediterranean Revival Style compound property will provide you with the feeling of being on your own secret Oasis in Tampa Bay with a glamorous relaxing atmosphere.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD have any available units?
100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD has a unit available for $17,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD have?
Some of 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD offer parking?
No, 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD does not offer parking.
Does 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
