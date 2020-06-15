100 W DAVIS 100 BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool

Beautiful Mediterranean estate built on 4 lots at prestigious Davis Islands!. Available furnished for short or long term rentals; minutes from downtown Tampa. Enjoy living in complete relaxed elegance on this 5 Bed, 4.5 bath property with over 5,300 sq-ft of living space. Including an in-ground pool, remote controls for lights, heat, fountains, and jacuzzi. All new impact resistant windows & Doors! A grand master suite that opens to a spectacular courtyard! New kitchen with top of the line stainless steel appliances, wine cellar, and over 75 recessed lights. Extra large master bedroom. Amazing European Bathroom design with a victorian modern world bath-tub, rain shower, spray heads, and more. Flooring includes: stone, travertine, and wood. The family and living room areas have 2 fireplaces with exquisite mantels, arch ceilings, and venetian plaster walls. Guest house designed with wood and travertine floors, a private kitchen with adjacent walking wine cellar. Perfect home for entertaining or to enjoy quality family time. This Mediterranean Revival Style compound property will provide you with the feeling of being on your own secret Oasis in Tampa Bay with a glamorous relaxing atmosphere.