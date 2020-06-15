All apartments in Tallahassee
Find more places like 796 Timberway Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tallahassee, FL
/
796 Timberway Court
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

796 Timberway Court

796 Timberway Court · (850) 508-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tallahassee
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

796 Timberway Court, Tallahassee, FL 32304

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 796 Timberway Court · Avail. Aug 20

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1039 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
796 Timberway Court Available 08/20/20 Large 2/2.5 Available August 2020! The Timbers!! - Two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse located in the Timbers community on White Drive.

The property comes fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, central heat and air as well as a deck located off the kitchen that is great for bbq's.

Property is available for August move in.

Find us online at www.gtwoproperties.com or at www.floridarentalads.com

Currently occupied so please allow 24 hours notice to show.

**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**

Offered for lease by:
Gtwo Property Services LLC
1210-2 Miccosukee Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4148943)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 796 Timberway Court have any available units?
796 Timberway Court has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tallahassee, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tallahassee Rent Report.
What amenities does 796 Timberway Court have?
Some of 796 Timberway Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 796 Timberway Court currently offering any rent specials?
796 Timberway Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 796 Timberway Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 796 Timberway Court is pet friendly.
Does 796 Timberway Court offer parking?
Yes, 796 Timberway Court does offer parking.
Does 796 Timberway Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 796 Timberway Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 796 Timberway Court have a pool?
Yes, 796 Timberway Court has a pool.
Does 796 Timberway Court have accessible units?
No, 796 Timberway Court does not have accessible units.
Does 796 Timberway Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 796 Timberway Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 796 Timberway Court?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Enclave at Huntington Woods
3380 Fred George Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303
2305 at Killearn
2305 Killearn Center Blvd
Tallahassee, FL 32309
The Evergreens at Mahan
900 Riggins Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
The Social Tallahassee
1327 High Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
Century Capital City
2350 Phillips Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
2626 Park
2626 E Park Ave
Tallahassee, FL 32301
Sienna Square
1747 Capital Cir NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Springwood Apartments
2660 Old Bainbridge Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32303

Similar Pages

Tallahassee 1 BedroomsTallahassee 2 Bedrooms
Tallahassee Apartments with BalconyTallahassee Apartments with Parking
Tallahassee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Donalsonville, GACrawfordville, FL
Madison, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwood
Huntington Woods

Apartments Near Colleges

Tallahassee Community CollegeFlorida Agricultural and Mechanical University
Florida State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity