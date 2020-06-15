Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill tennis court

796 Timberway Court Available 08/20/20 Large 2/2.5 Available August 2020! The Timbers!! - Two bedroom, two and a half bath townhouse located in the Timbers community on White Drive.



The property comes fully equipped with all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer, ceiling fans, central heat and air as well as a deck located off the kitchen that is great for bbq's.



Property is available for August move in.



Find us online at www.gtwoproperties.com or at www.floridarentalads.com



Currently occupied so please allow 24 hours notice to show.



**Please note that we do not advertise on Craigslist** Any ads found on Craigslist are a SCAM**



Offered for lease by:

Gtwo Property Services LLC

1210-2 Miccosukee Road

Tallahassee, FL 32308



No Cats Allowed



