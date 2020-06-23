Rent Calculator
Home
St. Petersburg, FL
4619 13th Ave S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4619 13th Ave S
4619 13th Avenue South
No Longer Available
Location
4619 13th Avenue South, St. Petersburg, FL 33711
Childs Park
Amenities
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available Now!!!
2 bedroom 1 bathroom home close to downtown St. Petersburg!
Central Heat and Air.
No felonies or evictions
Text 727-403-6681
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4619 13th Ave S have any available units?
4619 13th Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
St. Petersburg, FL
.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
St. Petersburg Rent Report
.
Is 4619 13th Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
4619 13th Ave S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 13th Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 4619 13th Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 4619 13th Ave S offer parking?
No, 4619 13th Ave S does not offer parking.
Does 4619 13th Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 13th Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 13th Ave S have a pool?
No, 4619 13th Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 4619 13th Ave S have accessible units?
No, 4619 13th Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 13th Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 4619 13th Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4619 13th Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4619 13th Ave S has units with air conditioning.
