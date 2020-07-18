All apartments in St. Petersburg
4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast
Last updated February 28 2020 at 5:21 PM

4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast

4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast, St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Coquina Key

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast have any available units?
4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Petersburg, FL.
How much is rent in St. Petersburg, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Petersburg Rent Report.
Is 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast offer parking?
No, 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast have a pool?
Yes, 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast has a pool.
Does 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast have accessible units?
No, 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 4245 Elkcam Boulevard Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.
