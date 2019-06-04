All apartments in Safety Harbor
Home
/
Safety Harbor, FL
/
929 Woodbridge Ct
Last updated June 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

929 Woodbridge Ct

929 Woodbridge Ct · No Longer Available
Location

929 Woodbridge Ct, Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this beautiful Safety Harbor town home. It is a quaint friendly place to live. There is a one car garage to pull right into. Space for guest parking too. When you walk in your home there is a office just to the left. Next walk into this spacious remodeled kitchen and relax with a beverage. There is a beverage refrigerator plus an EXTRA wide professional Double Door Refrigerator. then relax in your living room. Painted and sealed Concrete painted floor with 10 Ft ceilings. Fenced back yard with artifical turf so NO yard work. Three large bedrooms upstairs with a full size stackable washer and dryer. Close to Quaint Safety Harbor District, shops, restaurants. Close to McMullen Booth for access to all the stores and restaurants you can imagine. Call today to see this rental. Available August 10th

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 Woodbridge Ct have any available units?
929 Woodbridge Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Safety Harbor, FL.
What amenities does 929 Woodbridge Ct have?
Some of 929 Woodbridge Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 Woodbridge Ct currently offering any rent specials?
929 Woodbridge Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 Woodbridge Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 Woodbridge Ct is pet friendly.
Does 929 Woodbridge Ct offer parking?
Yes, 929 Woodbridge Ct offers parking.
Does 929 Woodbridge Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 Woodbridge Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 Woodbridge Ct have a pool?
No, 929 Woodbridge Ct does not have a pool.
Does 929 Woodbridge Ct have accessible units?
No, 929 Woodbridge Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 929 Woodbridge Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 929 Woodbridge Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 929 Woodbridge Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 929 Woodbridge Ct has units with air conditioning.
