furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:26 AM
126 Furnished Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
123 4TH AVENUE S
123 4th Avenue South, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Cozy, comfortable and relaxing accommodations! Furnished 2/1, double lot for short or long term (flexible terms and rates). Extended-stay, job relocations, work assignments, or other transitions.
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit I102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
1428 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
646 sqft
Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community.
1 of 53
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
1 of 21
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3142 San Mateo St
3142 San Mateo Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
Stunning, 4BR/3BA HOME IN DEL ORO GARDENS SUB! ANNUAL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. STUNNING EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES! 4BR/3BA ANNUAL RENTAL 8-12 MONTHS.
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
301 Hammock Pine Blvd
301 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Hammock Pines - Come discover this delightful 2 bedroom 2 bathroom furnished Hammock Pine condo, conveniently located just 1/2 mile north of Countryside Mall and Whole Foods.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14114 Oakham Street
14114 Oakham St., Keystone, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1522 sqft
Nicely located in beautiful Westchase away from all the hustle of a big city however when you are ready to get out its just minutes away from International Airport/Mall restaurants, clubs and beaches. Located in pristine area of West Tampa.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
202 Woodlake Wynde
202 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Tranquil 2 bedroom Lake-front Furnished - Property Id: 297648 WATERFRONT FURNISHED CONDO WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT. In the exclusive, gated East Lake Woodlands Community this is a LAKE-FRONT, CORNER unit with high vaulted ceilings.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
284 Woodlake Wynde
284 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 if you need one month temporary housing. Available from April 1 2020 at off season rate of $1300 plus tax NO PETS sorry. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath with a great view. Just bring your clothes and food.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1274 Clays Trl
1274 Clays Trail, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 or text for Up to a yearly rental - and to see this wonderful Furnished Downstairs with Garage 2 bedroom 2 bath. Master and Guest room are both Queen size beds with Flat screen TVs in all rooms.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
906 Hammock Pine Blvd
906 Hammock Pine Boulevard, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1180 sqft
Call Donna Blackstone at 727-686-1376 for more information on this property. This beautiful furnished 2/2 first floor unit is available for rental from 5/1/19 through 12/31/19. First floor, split floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
129 Woodlake Wynde
129 Woodlake Wynde, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Tom Gaspari 727-642-3678 Fully Furnished ground floor unit in East Lake Woodlands.Near Community pool. Split bedroom. Enjoy 2 patios, one in front overlooking parking area and one in back overlooking nature.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2257 World Parkway Blvd W Apt 45
2257 World Parkway Boulevard West, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1100 sqft
Call Kyle Jones for a showing. 727 480 5028 Ready Now 2/2 condo on 2nd floor. Turn Key Furnished.55+ Move in funds: $50 application per adult $50 HOA application $1325 1st months rent $1325 Deposit
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
278 Cypress Ln
278 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
982 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this Vacation get away. It is a great upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath looking at relaxing water from the screened in balcony patio. Full size Washer and Dryer for your onvenience.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
20 Woodlake Pl
20 Woodlake Place, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
930 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard at 813-514-5222 to see this private upstairs 2 bedroom 2 bath corner vacation paradise within the popular East Lake Woodlands Golfing community. Fully gated and a 24/7 guard to let your guests in.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2253 Norwegian Dr Apt 31
2253 Norwegian Drive, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Please call Tiffany Gilby at 727 252 8784 to see this beautiful, open condo in the much sought after On Top of the World 55+ Community in Clearwater, FL!
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
On Top of the World
1 Unit Available
2311 BRISBANE STREET
2311 Brisbane Street, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Come see this fantastic 2 bedroom / 2 bath updated condo in the popular, maintenance free living community at On Top of The World (55+) Clearwater, Florida. Unit is fully furnished but, if desired, furniture can be removed.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
1 Unit Available
298 Cypress Lane
298 Cypress Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
920 sqft
This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo has been completely updated and is fully furnished and move in ready. The community offers a guard gated entrance, a no maintenance lifestyle.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2721 VIA MURANO
2721 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
770 sqft
Available FURNISHED only.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
2732 VIA MURANO
2732 Via Murano, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury gated condominium community located on the waters of Tampa Bay in Clearwater, Florida. Resort lifestyle community. 1 bedroom 1 bathroom fully furnished with balcony. This is an end unit cloest to the water. Water views. All new paint.
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
658 ROANOKE STREET
658 Roanoke Street, Dunedin, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1138 sqft
DELIGHTFUL DOWNTOWN DUNEDIN, 3 BLOCKS FROM PINELLAS TRAIL, BLUE JAYS FIELD AND LIBRARY! 3BR/1.
