/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM
146 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Briar Creek
1 Unit Available
58 Birch Creek Drive
58 Birch Creek Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Double wide mobile home in Briar Creek - Property Id: 292400 Large double wide 1250 sq ft air conditioned mobile home in the 55+ Briar Creek community. Corner lot with view of pond. Large indoor laundry room.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
123 4TH AVENUE S
123 4th Avenue South, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1000 sqft
Cozy, comfortable and relaxing accommodations! Furnished 2/1, double lot for short or long term (flexible terms and rates). Extended-stay, job relocations, work assignments, or other transitions.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
389 ESTERO COURT
389 Estero Court, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Perfect for relocation, extended stay, or other transitional housing. Flexible terms and rates. New kitchen and appliances in process of being installed, new AC, new roof, new paint, new vanities, freshly painted, ceramic tile throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
288 PLYMOUTH STREET
288 Plymouth Street, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1013 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH VILLA LOCATED IN SAFETY HARBOR. TILED THROUGHOUT. SCREEN PORCH. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN, PIER, PARKS AND MORE.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
700 E GATE DRIVE
700 East Gate Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1192 sqft
**SAFETY HARBOR**Half a Mile to Downtown**Corner Lot**Single Family 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms (1,192 sqft) House For Rent**Freshly Painted**Open Floor Plan**Fireplace**Florida Room**Carport**Extra Parking**Laundry Room**Lots of Storage Space**High
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2959 SHORE DRIVE
2959 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
738 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SAFETY HARBOR NESTLED UNDER THE OAK TREES !! NEW SOLID WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BACK SPLASH, NEW WINDOWS, BLINDS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, INTERIOR PAINT & EXTERIOR PAINT, DOORS, BASEBOARDS,
1 of 46
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
411 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
FABULOUS WATERFRONT CONDO! GREAT Location, GREAT Lifestyle, GREAT Amenities in this much sought after Community of Safety Harbor! This SPACIOUS CONDO offers Exquisite Water Views, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Split floor Plan.
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit I102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD
3078 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1390 sqft
55+ Community in Highly Desirable Location. Northside Shopping Mall at corner of McMullen Booth and Enterprise. 5 minutes from Mease Countryside Hospital, Public Library and Recreation Center, Golf Courses and Shopping.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3203 LANDMARK DRIVE
3203 Landmark Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1225 sqft
Perfect location! Welcome to the pristine community of Landmark Place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1215 sq. ft. condo is located on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor of the building.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
117 CARYL WAY
117 Caryl Way, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
A truly unique condo, this lovely spacious residence has been remodeled with all the right angles and open spaces for spectacular living! Ground floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands! Enter to find updated kitchen with stainless appliances, wood
1 of 53
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
1 of 4
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3656 MERIDEN AVENUE
3656 Meriden Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME* AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 THIS APARTMENT IS IN A TRIPLEX 3656 Meriden Ave Apt A Oldsmar, FL 34677 Living Room 2 Bedrooms 1.
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
56 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
27 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1115 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1070 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Similar Pages
Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSafety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Safety Harbor Apartments with GarageSafety Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSafety Harbor Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL