Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:00 PM

124 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Safety Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase
1119 Hounds Run
1119 Hounds Run, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Dazzling Safety Harbor Pool Home!! Lovingly kept 3/2 pool awaits you in the ever-desirable Chevy Chase Estates!! Features an inviting Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, two living room areas that could be used as a formal living room with the

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
886 HARBOR HILL DRIVE
886 Harbor Hill Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1569 sqft
Popular Safety Harbor three bedroom, two bath, large two car garage home.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cypress Trace
1715 Lake Cypress Dr # 2106
1715 Lake Cypress Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1190 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari 727-642-3678 This one is a real beauty! Super clean end unit overlooking the woods. Light and bright kitchen with a breakfast bar. Family room has fireplace and wall to wall carpet, laminate flooring in the dining room.

1 of 46

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
411 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
FABULOUS WATERFRONT CONDO! GREAT Location, GREAT Lifestyle, GREAT Amenities in this much sought after Community of Safety Harbor! This SPACIOUS CONDO offers Exquisite Water Views, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Split floor Plan.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
125 5TH AVENUE N
125 5th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1456 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor.

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3151 sqft
NEW ROOF!! EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Bay Hills
222 N BAY HILLS BOULEVARD
222 North Bay Hills Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1820 sqft
North Bay Hills three bedroom two bath, available immediately. Spacious living room and dining room combination with a separate family room that is open to kitchen. Large master bedroom features his and her closets and nicely updated master bath.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1005 CHATHAM COURT
1005 Chatham Court, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2659 sqft
GRAND 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH POOL HOME IN HUNTINGTON TRAILS IN SAFETY HARBOR ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH 3 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:31am
$
14 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2503 ARCH AVENUE
2503 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1888 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New Construction Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.

1 of 51

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3092 DUANE AVENUE
3092 Duane Avenue, Pinellas County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1048 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR PORT HOUSE IN A QUIET OLDSMAR COMMUNITY. HOME FEATURES NEWER TILE THROUGH OUT, NEWER ROOF WITH SKY LIGHTS, NICE FLOOR PLAN, LARGE BACK YARD.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
3590 MAGNOLIA RIDGE CIRCLE
3590 Magnolia Ridge Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Corner 2 Bed/2 Bath condo with assigned covered parking and community pool in Magnolia Ridge.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Countryside
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD
3090 Sunset Point Road, Pinellas County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
12697 sqft
Bright and spacious Clearwater home 2,587 S/F. MUST SEE.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
3078 EAGLES LANDING CIRCLE W
3078 Eagles Landing Circle West, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2609 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!! NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, WOOD CABINETS!!!- EXCITING CHANCE TO LEASE A TOWNHOME WHERE YOUR REAR NEIGHBOR'S THE 7TH HOLE!! STUNNING CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURAL GEM WITH STREET LINED

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit 1102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Carrington Patio
2822 WHITEHALL DRIVE
2822 Whitehall Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
New floors and AC! 2 bedroom 2 bath villa located in the community of Carrington Patio Homes. 1,095 sq ft home features vaulted ceilings, screened patio, and tons of closet space! Park your car in your own garage.
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
24 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Safety Harbor, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Safety Harbor apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

