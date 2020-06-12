/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
125 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Briar Creek
1 Unit Available
58 Birch Creek Drive
58 Birch Creek Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1250 sqft
Double wide mobile home in Briar Creek - Property Id: 292400 Large double wide 1250 sq ft air conditioned mobile home in the 55+ Briar Creek community. Corner lot with view of pond. Large indoor laundry room.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
389 ESTERO COURT
389 Estero Court, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Perfect for relocation, extended stay, or other transitional housing. Flexible terms and rates. New kitchen and appliances in process of being installed, new AC, new roof, new paint, new vanities, freshly painted, ceramic tile throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
288 PLYMOUTH STREET
288 Plymouth Street, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1013 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH VILLA LOCATED IN SAFETY HARBOR. TILED THROUGHOUT. SCREEN PORCH. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN, PIER, PARKS AND MORE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
700 E GATE DRIVE
700 East Gate Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1192 sqft
**SAFETY HARBOR**Half a Mile to Downtown**Corner Lot**Single Family 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms (1,192 sqft) House For Rent**Freshly Painted**Open Floor Plan**Fireplace**Florida Room**Carport**Extra Parking**Laundry Room**Lots of Storage Space**High
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
411 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1524 sqft
FABULOUS WATERFRONT CONDO! GREAT Location, GREAT Lifestyle, GREAT Amenities in this much sought after Community of Safety Harbor! This SPACIOUS CONDO offers Exquisite Water Views, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Split floor Plan.
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
17 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit I102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3078 EASTLAND BOULEVARD
3078 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1390 sqft
55+ Community in Highly Desirable Location. Northside Shopping Mall at corner of McMullen Booth and Enterprise. 5 minutes from Mease Countryside Hospital, Public Library and Recreation Center, Golf Courses and Shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
3203 LANDMARK DRIVE
3203 Landmark Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1225 sqft
Perfect location! Welcome to the pristine community of Landmark Place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1215 sq. ft. condo is located on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor of the building.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
117 CARYL WAY
117 Caryl Way, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1151 sqft
A truly unique condo, this lovely spacious residence has been remodeled with all the right angles and open spaces for spectacular living! Ground floor condo in gated East Lake Woodlands! Enter to find updated kitchen with stainless appliances, wood
Last updated June 12 at 09:32am
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
3656 MERIDEN AVENUE
3656 Meriden Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME* AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 THIS APARTMENT IS IN A TRIPLEX 3656 Meriden Ave Apt A Oldsmar, FL 34677 Living Room 2 Bedrooms 1.
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,143
1070 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
995 sqft
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1104 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1076 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
20 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
869 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1070 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Last updated June 12 at 06:10am
54 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 10:22am
45 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
