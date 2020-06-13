Apartment List
/
FL
/
safety harbor
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:08 AM

108 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2966 Shore Dr
2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1076 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1015 3RD STREET N
1015 3rd Street North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
996 sqft
COMING SOON! Super Safety Harbor location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with tile throughout is updated and will be available mid July 2020. 1 car garage has door opener, entry code pad, washer/dryer hookup and double driveway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
389 ESTERO COURT
389 Estero Court, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Perfect for relocation, extended stay, or other transitional housing. Flexible terms and rates. New kitchen and appliances in process of being installed, new AC, new roof, new paint, new vanities, freshly painted, ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
288 PLYMOUTH STREET
288 Plymouth Street, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1013 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH VILLA LOCATED IN SAFETY HARBOR. TILED THROUGHOUT. SCREEN PORCH. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN, PIER, PARKS AND MORE.

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3151 sqft
EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful wrap

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
161 MARSHALL STREET
161 Marshall Street, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1438 sqft
Close to all downtown Safety Harbor has to offer - restaurants, shopping, a weekly market, monthly festivals, beautiful parks, the waterfront boardwalk and pier, walking and biking trails and so much more! Yet, still just a quick drive to the Tampa
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:32am
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1726 Saint Croix Drive
1726 St Croix Drive, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1859 sqft
Gorgeous Open Concept Home With Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2505 ARCH AVENUE
2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1888 sqft
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3203 LANDMARK DRIVE
3203 Landmark Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1225 sqft
Perfect location! Welcome to the pristine community of Landmark Place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1215 sq. ft. condo is located on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor of the building.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Mission Hills
1 Unit Available
1428 ARROWHEAD CIRCLE W
1428 Arrowhead Circle West, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
646 sqft
Furnished 1 bed/1 bath end unit with covered carport in the desired 55+ Mission Hills community.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3142 San Mateo St
3142 San Mateo Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
Stunning, 4BR/3BA HOME IN DEL ORO GARDENS SUB! ANNUAL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. STUNNING EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES! 4BR/3BA ANNUAL RENTAL 8-12 MONTHS.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
3078 EAGLES LANDING CIRCLE W
3078 Eagles Landing Circle West, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2609 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!! NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, WOOD CABINETS!!!- EXCITING CHANCE TO LEASE A TOWNHOME WHERE YOUR REAR NEIGHBOR'S THE 7TH HOLE!! STUNNING CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURAL GEM WITH STREET LINED
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:42am
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,019
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$908
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,316
1111 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
City Guide for Safety Harbor, FL

Inhabited since the stone age, Safety Harbor has been an influential sea port, safe haven for sailors and even one potential site of the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Safety Harbor, on the west coast of Florida, is as close to paradise on Earth as you're likely to find in the continental US. With a small town feel and rows after rows of palm tree lined lanes, this is a unique environment with a lot to offer. Only minutes from the gulf, beach life dominates the atmosphere; sun and fun are well known hallmarks of the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Safety Harbor, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Safety Harbor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSafety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Balcony
Safety Harbor Apartments with GarageSafety Harbor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSafety Harbor Apartments with Parking
Safety Harbor Apartments with PoolSafety Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryerSafety Harbor Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL
Belleair, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
University of South Florida-St Petersburg