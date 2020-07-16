/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:56 AM
149 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
380 3rd St S
380 3rd Street South, Safety Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
HEART OF SAFETY HARBOR-NEWLY RENOVATED!!! - Property Id: 315451 This new fully renovated property can be found in Coastal Cottages, just a block away from the Old Tampa Bay waters for an incredible view! This property is one block from the Main
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:20 AM
$
15 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
360 North Bayshore Boulevard
360 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
A conveniently-located Harbour Towne is located on the east side of Clearwater just a block from SR60 on the edge of Safety Harbor and close to Spectrum Field for Phillies fans here for spring training! With easy access to beaches, Tampa and 2
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,007
769 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
623 sqft
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,042
630 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$971
936 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
10 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,250
800 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
53 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
738 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,002
730 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
46 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
903 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
719 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
675 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 11:00 PM
21 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,209
815 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 01:01 PM
17 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
863 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
24 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,052
790 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
818 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
600 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
37 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
836 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
8 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$943
655 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$964
666 sqft
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$957
728 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Similar Pages
Safety Harbor 2 BedroomsSafety Harbor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSafety Harbor 3 BedroomsSafety Harbor Apartments with Balconies
Safety Harbor Apartments with GaragesSafety Harbor Apartments with ParkingSafety Harbor Apartments with Pools
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FL
Pinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FL