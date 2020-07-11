/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:57 AM
120 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
380 3rd St S
380 3rd Street South, Safety Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
HEART OF SAFETY HARBOR-NEWLY RENOVATED!!! - Property Id: 315451 This new fully renovated property can be found in Coastal Cottages, just a block away from the Old Tampa Bay waters for an incredible view! This property is one block from the Main
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1025 Conant Ave
1025 Conant Avenue, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home in downtown Safety Harbor with completely updated interior. Walking distance to restaurants, shopping, library, the fishing pier and much more! Ready for immediate occupancy!
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2959 SHORE DRIVE
2959 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
738 sqft
GORGEOUS UPDATED 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SAFETY HARBOR NESTLED UNDER THE OAK TREES !! NEW SOLID WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS WITH BACK SPLASH, NEW WINDOWS, BLINDS, TILE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, INTERIOR PAINT & EXTERIOR PAINT, DOORS, BASEBOARDS,
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
411 S BAYSHORE BOULEVARD
411 South Bayshore Boulevard, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1524 sqft
FABULOUS WATERFRONT CONDO! GREAT Location, GREAT Lifestyle, GREAT Amenities in this much sought after Community of Safety Harbor! This SPACIOUS CONDO offers Exquisite Water Views, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Split floor Plan.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Grove of Laforest
1718 LA FOREST AVENUE
1718 La Forest Avenue, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3610 sqft
Executive lifestyle living in Safety Harbor and just minutes from Famous Downtown Safety Harbor. This gorgeous home has all the amenities for enjoying the Florida lifestyle;entertaining friends and family.
Last updated July 11 at 01:18am
1 Unit Available
380 2nd Avenue North - C
380 2nd Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1085 sqft
Welcome to Safety Harbor, Fl , Beautiful home 2 bed 2 bath. -Sorry no pets. -Tenant pays all utilities. -Washer dryer included. - Lots of natural light! -Close to Safety Harbor Nature Boardwalk.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Bay Towne
288 PLYMOUTH STREET
288 Plymouth Street, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1013 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH VILLA LOCATED IN SAFETY HARBOR. TILED THROUGHOUT. SCREEN PORCH. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN, PIER, PARKS AND MORE.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Los Prados
241 LOS PRADOS DRIVE
241 Los Prados Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1250 sqft
SPANISH ARCHITECHURE 3 BEDROOM CONDO NESTLED IN A QUIET TROPICAL OASIS COMMUNITY.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3151 sqft
NEW ROOF!! EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful
Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
15 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
3590 WHISPERING OAKS LANE
3590 Whispering Oak Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated Townhome available for rent in the Countryside area.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Clearwater,FL - Please call or text Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this unit, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12, Clearwater, 33716, or for questions.
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
335 COUNTRYSIDE KEY BOULEVARD
335 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1105 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1/2 bath townhome is located on the outskirts of Oldsmar, very close to McMullen Booth Road. Wonderful schools, shopping, and restaurants nearby, and the Oldsmar Flea Market and Horse Racing.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
112 MEADOW LANE
112 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Second floor remodeled condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands community. This condo offers living/dining combination into open kitchen with eating nook and window.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3590 MAGNOLIA RIDGE CIRCLE
3590 Magnolia Ridge Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Corner 2 Bed/2 Bath condo with assigned covered parking and community pool in Magnolia Ridge.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Countryside
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
3078 EAGLES LANDING CIRCLE W
3078 Eagles Landing Circle West, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2609 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!! NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, WOOD CABINETS!!!- EXCITING CHANCE TO LEASE A TOWNHOME WHERE YOUR REAR NEIGHBOR'S THE 7TH HOLE!! STUNNING CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURAL GEM WITH STREET LINED
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Carrington Patio
2822 WHITEHALL DRIVE
2822 Whitehall Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1040 sqft
New floors and AC! 2 bedroom 2 bath villa located in the community of Carrington Patio Homes. 1,095 sq ft home features vaulted ceilings, screened patio, and tons of closet space! Park your car in your own garage.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
15 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$996
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
