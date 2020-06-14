Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:01 AM

210 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL with garage

Safety Harbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2966 Shore Dr
2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1076 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1015 3RD STREET N
1015 3rd Street North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
996 sqft
COMING SOON! Super Safety Harbor location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with tile throughout is updated and will be available mid July 2020. 1 car garage has door opener, entry code pad, washer/dryer hookup and double driveway.

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3151 sqft
EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful wrap

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
161 MARSHALL STREET
161 Marshall Street, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1438 sqft
Close to all downtown Safety Harbor has to offer - restaurants, shopping, a weekly market, monthly festivals, beautiful parks, the waterfront boardwalk and pier, walking and biking trails and so much more! Yet, still just a quick drive to the Tampa
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
The Oaks at Countryside
1 Unit Available
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
2505 ARCH AVENUE
2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1888 sqft
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
3078 EAGLES LANDING CIRCLE W
3078 Eagles Landing Circle West, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2609 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!! NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, WOOD CABINETS!!!- EXCITING CHANCE TO LEASE A TOWNHOME WHERE YOUR REAR NEIGHBOR'S THE 7TH HOLE!! STUNNING CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURAL GEM WITH STREET LINED
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 07:01am
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
48 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,149
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
20 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,284
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:03am
55 Units Available
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,109
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,154
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,703
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
46 Units Available
Solaris Key
2855 Gulf To Bay Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,264
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,305
1381 sqft
Adjacent to Clearwater Mall, within walking distance of the Tampa Bay waterfront. Stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-suite laundry facilities, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Pool, volleyball court, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
18 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,466
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1348 sqft
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Imperial Cove
102 Units Available
Bainbridge Bayside
19355 Us Highway 19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,415
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1432 sqft
Introducing Bainbridge Bayside, brand new apartments on Tampa Bay, featuring scene-stealing views, designer interiors, and a sophisticated amenity package rivaling that of a five-star resort.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,003
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,163
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
City Guide for Safety Harbor, FL

Inhabited since the stone age, Safety Harbor has been an influential sea port, safe haven for sailors and even one potential site of the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Safety Harbor, on the west coast of Florida, is as close to paradise on Earth as you're likely to find in the continental US. With a small town feel and rows after rows of palm tree lined lanes, this is a unique environment with a lot to offer. Only minutes from the gulf, beach life dominates the atmosphere; sun and fun are well known hallmarks of the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Safety Harbor, FL

Safety Harbor apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

