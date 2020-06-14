Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:15 AM

239 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL

Finding an apartment in Safety Harbor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing ...

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2966 Shore Dr
2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1076 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
1015 3RD STREET N
1015 3rd Street North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
996 sqft
COMING SOON! Super Safety Harbor location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with tile throughout is updated and will be available mid July 2020. 1 car garage has door opener, entry code pad, washer/dryer hookup and double driveway.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bay Towne
1 Unit Available
389 ESTERO COURT
389 Estero Court, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1013 sqft
Perfect for relocation, extended stay, or other transitional housing. Flexible terms and rates. New kitchen and appliances in process of being installed, new AC, new roof, new paint, new vanities, freshly painted, ceramic tile throughout.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
700 E GATE DRIVE
700 East Gate Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1192 sqft
**SAFETY HARBOR**Half a Mile to Downtown**Corner Lot**Single Family 2 bedroom 2 full bathrooms (1,192 sqft) House For Rent**Freshly Painted**Open Floor Plan**Accessible Bathroom**Fireplace**Florida Room**Carport**Extra Parking**Laundry Room**Lots of
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor


1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:41pm
$
18 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,324
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bonaventure
1 Unit Available
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.

1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1730 sqft
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3203 LANDMARK DRIVE
3203 Landmark Drive, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1225 sqft
Perfect location! Welcome to the pristine community of Landmark Place! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1215 sq. ft. condo is located on the 2nd floor, which is the top floor of the building.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
3656 MERIDEN AVENUE
3656 Meriden Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$910
975 sqft
*DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS STILL IN HOME* AVAILABLE 7/1/2020 THIS APARTMENT IS IN A TRIPLEX 3656 Meriden Ave Apt A Oldsmar, FL 34677 Living Room 2 Bedrooms 1.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3142 San Mateo St
3142 San Mateo Street, Clearwater, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
1960 sqft
Stunning, 4BR/3BA HOME IN DEL ORO GARDENS SUB! ANNUAL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. STUNNING EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES! 4BR/3BA ANNUAL RENTAL 8-12 MONTHS.
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor


1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:01pm
$
26 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,929
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.


1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,080
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,568
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.


1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.


1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
12 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.


1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
5 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$994
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1005 sqft
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.


1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
5 Units Available
Amalfi at Clearwater
106 Hampton Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1262 sqft
Elegant homes with in-unit laundry and granite counters. Community includes a garden, business center and game room. Near Joe DiMaggio Sports Complex. Easy access to US Route 19.


1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
29 Units Available
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.


1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,021
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,176
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.


1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
55 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.


1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$933
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,567
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!


1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,120
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.


1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
25 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.


1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,180
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.


1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
18 Units Available
MacAlpine Place
152 MacAlpine Way, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1392 sqft
Our beautiful 52-acre community is only minutes from the Gulf beaches and the quaint downtown area of Dunedin, which hosts excellent dining and shopping.
City Guide for Safety Harbor, FL

Inhabited since the stone age, Safety Harbor has been an influential sea port, safe haven for sailors and even one potential site of the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Safety Harbor, on the west coast of Florida, is as close to paradise on Earth as you're likely to find in the continental US. With a small town feel and rows after rows of palm tree lined lanes, this is a unique environment with a lot to offer. Only minutes from the gulf, beach life dominates the atmosphere; sun and fun are well known hallmarks of the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Safety Harbor, FL

Finding an apartment in Safety Harbor that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

