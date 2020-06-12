/
3 bedroom apartments
233 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL
Bay Towne
1334 Wickford St.
1334 Wickford Street, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1450 sqft
Wickford - Property Id: 290953 Wow! Great location. Minutes from Safety Harbor Main Street, Phillippe Park, and the Pier. Pool view. Home shaded mostly by four beautiful oak trees.
2966 Shore Dr
2966 Shore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1076 sqft
3 Bedroom/2Bath Home in Bayfront Manor located across the street from the beautiful Bay! Open floorplan with wood flooring throughout, cozy wood burning fireplace, 1-car garage, screened lanai, and huge backyard with 6-ft privacy fence.
1015 3RD STREET N
1015 3rd Street North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
996 sqft
COMING SOON! Super Safety Harbor location. This 3 bedroom 1 bath house with tile throughout is updated and will be available mid July 2020. 1 car garage has door opener, entry code pad, washer/dryer hookup and double driveway.
Los Prados
241 LOS PRADOS DRIVE
241 Los Prados Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1250 sqft
SPANISH ARCHITECHURE 3 BEDROOM CONDO NESTLED IN A QUIET TROPICAL OASIS COMMUNITY.
125 5TH AVENUE N
125 5th Avenue North, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1456 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. Don't miss the opportunity to live in the heart of downtown Safety Harbor.
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful wrap
161 MARSHALL STREET
161 Marshall Street, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1438 sqft
Close to all downtown Safety Harbor has to offer - restaurants, shopping, a weekly market, monthly festivals, beautiful parks, the waterfront boardwalk and pier, walking and biking trails and so much more! Yet, still just a quick drive to the Tampa
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1726 Saint Croix Drive
1726 St Croix Drive, Clearwater, FL
Gorgeous Open Concept Home With Fenced Yard Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
3455 COUNTRYSIDE BOULEVARD
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1025 sqft
Fresh paint and new floors in the bedrooms and closets: NO CARPET IN THE UNIT! Rarely available 3 bedroom 2 bathroom Condo in St Tropez: enjoy park views of Forest Run Park from every window as natural light flows into the unit.
390 S WOODLANDS DRIVE
390 Woodlands Drive, East Lake, FL
Available today; Rare 4 bedrooms, 2-bathroom home style villa in East Lake Woodlands with a 1 car GARAGE. Very private open patio deck and entrance walkway, Atrium in center of home allows for a creative setting.
3090 SUNSET POINT ROAD
3090 Sunset Point Road, Pinellas County, FL
Bright and spacious Clearwater home 2,587 S/F. MUST SEE.
2505 ARCH AVENUE
2505 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1888 sqft
Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.
3142 San Mateo St
3142 San Mateo Street, Clearwater, FL
Stunning, 4BR/3BA HOME IN DEL ORO GARDENS SUB! ANNUAL - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785. STUNNING EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME WITH ALL THE UPGRADES! 4BR/3BA ANNUAL RENTAL 8-12 MONTHS.
3078 EAGLES LANDING CIRCLE W
3078 Eagles Landing Circle West, Clearwater, FL
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY WITH A BRAND NEW KITCHEN!!! NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE TOPS, WOOD CABINETS!!!- EXCITING CHANCE TO LEASE A TOWNHOME WHERE YOUR REAR NEIGHBOR'S THE 7TH HOLE!! STUNNING CONTEMPORARY ARCHITECTURAL GEM WITH STREET LINED
111 W GRAPEFRUIT CIRCLE
111 West Grapefruit Circle, Pinellas County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1255 sqft
CLEARWATER BEAUTY!! Come check out this fantastic 3 bedroom 1 bath home in beautiful Virginia Groves Estates!! This home features many updates including a brand new roof, new hot water heater and a newly remodeled bathroom with marble like tile on
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Veranda at Westchase
12401 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,559
1444 sqft
Downtown Tampa is convenient to this property, but there's also plenty of retail and dining options along Route West Hillsborough Avenue. The lakeside community has a clubhouse, hot tub and gym. Units feature hardwood flooring.
The Sands at Clearwater
2168 Druid Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1305 sqft
Apartments have in-unit washers and dryers, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Beautiful outdoor area features grills, saltwater swimming pool and jogging trails. Fitness center, clubhouse and cafe lounge.
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
The Boot Ranch
1350 Seagate Dr, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1327 sqft
This community is in the Palm Harbor area and just moments from shopping at The Shoppes of Boot Ranch. Various amenities include garage parking, onsite laundry, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments have walk-in closets.
Genesis
530 Fairwood Ave, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1212 sqft
Genesis has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring apartment community where residents can be proud to call home.
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
