Apartment List
/
FL
/
safety harbor
/
apartments with gym
Last updated July 23 2020 at 7:00 AM

182 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL with gyms

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Safety Harbor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
312 POWHATAN STREET
312 Powhatan Street, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1580 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!!! This house is located within minutes to the beautiful downtown Safety Harbor. As you enter the house, you're immediately greeted by the open floor plan with beautiful updates throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:11 AM
$
14 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Mission Hills
2981 FLINT DRIVE S
2981 Flint Drive South, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
886 sqft
Turkey fully furnished 2 Bed/2 bath unit with assigned carport and storage in the desirable Mission Hills community.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 07:04 AM
1 Unit Available
360 North Bayshore Boulevard
360 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
A conveniently-located Harbour Towne is located on the east side of Clearwater just a block from SR60 on the edge of Safety Harbor and close to Spectrum Field for Phillies fans here for spring training! With easy access to beaches, Tampa and 2
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
16 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,402
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,908
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
20 Units Available
Bay Cove
19135 US-19 N, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,452
1236 sqft
Conveniently located close to Caladesi Island Beach, St. Petersburg/Clearwater Airports, and shopping and dining. Peaceful community with three outdoor pools, 24/7 fitness center and beautiful views. Pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
11 Units Available
The Standard at 2690
2690 Drew St, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,061
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,563
1171 sqft
Just off Highway 19. Modern, upscale property with walk-in closets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated. On-site amenities including pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Promenade at Belleair
2159 Nursery Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments with granite counters and walk-in closets. The pet-friendly community has a pool, gym and business center. Monty's Pizzeria is across the street, plus several other shops and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
21 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,048
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,389
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
9 Units Available
The Preserve at Mobbly Bay Apartments
8210 Solano Bay Loop, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$979
936 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1508 sqft
Great northwest Tampa location close to Clearwater Beach, Citrus Park Mall and Countryside Mall. Beautiful pool and spa. Relaxing media lounge and 24-hour fitness center. Large, sunny apartments with new appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
47 Units Available
Lansbrook Village
3751 Pine Ridge Blvd, East Lake, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,115
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1387 sqft
Private retreat with fountains, ponds and access to three pools. Outdoor gas grilling stations. Open living areas with ceramic flooring. Just minutes from John Chestnut Park.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,013
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Town Place
2545 NE Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$922
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
936 sqft
Well-appointed homes with plush carpeting and in-unit laundry. Enjoy use of the volleyball court, tennis court, pool, and playground. Pet friendly. A short distance to beautiful Moccasin Lake Nature Park. Easy access to US 19.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Providence at Palm Harbor
50 Kendra Way, Palm Harbor, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
1107 sqft
Comfortable apartment complex with a resort-style pool and jacuzzi, fitness center and lighted tennis court. Units feature updated kitchens and bathrooms, private patios and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
21 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,064
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
10 Units Available
City Park Clearwater
101 S Old Coachman Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1389 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at City Park Clearwater. Conveniently located near the intersection of Highway 19 and SR-60. Here, every detail has been carefully crafted to ideally suit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
8 Units Available
Ashford on the Lake
3975 Country Place Ln, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$960
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
869 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated apartments with floor-to-ceiling windows a short drive from Tampa. Beautiful grounds with views of Lake George offer residents a screened-in poolside lounge, fitness center and yoga studio.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Promenade at Edgewater
257 Milwaukee Ave, Dunedin, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This charming community has many amenities including a footbridge over the lake and screened-in lanais. Homes offer spacious interiors with ample storage space and open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
7 Units Available
Palms of Clearwater
25 N Belcher Rd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$973
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,178
925 sqft
Ten minutes from Clearwater Beaches and near airports. Updated kitchens with granite countertops and modern appliances. Pet-friendly community features bike storage, BBQ grills, dog park, gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
Landings at Boot Ranch
212 Katherine Blvd, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
Right off the canal. Private lake area with incredible views. A recently renovated community featuring granite countertops, walk-in closets, and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly. On-site volleyball, grill area, fit pit, and gym.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 23 at 06:06 AM
13 Units Available
Serenity Lane Apartments
2065 N Highland Ave, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1220 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Serenity Lane Apartments in Clearwater. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 07:00 AM
22 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,229
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
50 Units Available
Camden Bay
11302 W Hillsborough Ave, Town 'n' Country, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1354 sqft
Stunning views and near the waterfront on a 1,000-acre nature preserve. Outstanding on-site amenities including a tennis court, pool, playground, coffee bar and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area and car wash area. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
36 Units Available
Bayside Arbors
2729 Seville Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,136
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,654
1423 sqft
Mediterranean-style architecture, beautifully landscaped courtyards and fishing pier offering stunning bay views. Apartments contain upgraded kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double vanity sinks, and private balconies and patios. Quick access to Highway 19.
City Guide for Safety Harbor, FL

Inhabited since the stone age, Safety Harbor has been an influential sea port, safe haven for sailors and even one potential site of the legendary Fountain of Youth.

Safety Harbor, on the west coast of Florida, is as close to paradise on Earth as you're likely to find in the continental US. With a small town feel and rows after rows of palm tree lined lanes, this is a unique environment with a lot to offer. Only minutes from the gulf, beach life dominates the atmosphere; sun and fun are well known hallmarks of the region. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gyms in Safety Harbor, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Safety Harbor renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Safety Harbor 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSafety Harbor Apartments with Balconies
Safety Harbor Apartments with GaragesSafety Harbor Apartments with ParkingSafety Harbor Apartments with Pools
Safety Harbor Apartments with Washer-DryersSafety Harbor Dog Friendly ApartmentsSafety Harbor Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLSugarmill Woods, FLCheval, FLFuller Heights, FLHoliday, FLTreasure Island, FLJasmine Estates, FL
Kenneth City, FLPort Richey, FLWest Lealman, FLWimauma, FLFruitville, FLApollo Beach, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa