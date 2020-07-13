/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM
149 Apartments for rent in Safety Harbor, FL with pool
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
380 3rd St S
380 3rd Street South, Safety Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
500 sqft
HEART OF SAFETY HARBOR-NEWLY RENOVATED!!! - Property Id: 315451 This new fully renovated property can be found in Coastal Cottages, just a block away from the Old Tampa Bay waters for an incredible view! This property is one block from the Main
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Chevy Chase
1119 Hounds Run
1119 Hounds Run, Safety Harbor, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Dazzling Safety Harbor Pool Home!! Lovingly kept 3/2 pool awaits you in the ever-desirable Chevy Chase Estates!! Features an inviting Open floor plan with soaring ceilings, two living room areas that could be used as a formal living room with the
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Cypress Trace
1715 Lake Cypress Dr # 2106
1715 Lake Cypress Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1190 sqft
Call Thomas Gaspari 727-642-3678 This one is a real beauty! Super clean end unit overlooking the woods. Light and bright kitchen with a breakfast bar. Family room has fireplace and wall to wall carpet, laminate flooring in the dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
Bay Towne
288 PLYMOUTH STREET
288 Plymouth Street, Safety Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1013 sqft
2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH VILLA LOCATED IN SAFETY HARBOR. TILED THROUGHOUT. SCREEN PORCH. COMMUNITY POOL. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED NEAR DOWNTOWN, PIER, PARKS AND MORE.
1 of 54
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
1205 N BAYSHORE DRIVE
1205 North Bayshore Drive, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
3151 sqft
NEW ROOF!! EVERY ROOM w/a view!This spectacular waterfront beauty w/4beds,bonus,den,office niche & Florida rm;3 full baths & a 2 car courtyard entry oversized garage;the circular drive out front brings you up the landscaped walk way onto a beautiful
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Huntington
1005 CHATHAM COURT
1005 Chatham Court, Safety Harbor, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2659 sqft
GRAND 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH POOL HOME IN HUNTINGTON TRAILS IN SAFETY HARBOR ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC WITH 3 CAR GARAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Safety Harbor
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
$
14 Units Available
The District at Clearwater
3021 State Road 590, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,189
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1192 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Clearwater, FL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2503 ARCH AVENUE
2503 Arch Avenue, Oldsmar, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1888 sqft
One or more photo(s) has been virtually staged. New Construction Ormond plan with stylish oversized plank tile on the main level. Large open kitchen, dining and great room area with multi glass sliding door onto screened in lanai.
1 of 51
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
504 Meadow Ln
504 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
875 sqft
Please call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 To see this totally renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath upstairs condo. Bedrooms are seperated for privacy. King size bed can go in Master Bedroom and has three closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
360 North Bayshore Boulevard
360 North Bayshore Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
750 sqft
A conveniently-located Harbour Towne is located on the east side of Clearwater just a block from SR60 on the edge of Safety Harbor and close to Spectrum Field for Phillies fans here for spring training! With easy access to beaches, Tampa and 2
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Bonaventure
2969 Bonaventure Cir 202
2969 Boneventure Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
Updated spacious 2 br/2br minutes from the beach! - Property Id: 3066 Fabulous spacious two bedroom two bath condo.This condo is located in a lovely community with park like setting and nature views from the screen porch.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3455 Countryside Blvd, #12
3455 Countryside Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1025 sqft
Beautiful 3/2 Condo in Clearwater,FL - Please call or text Robert Adams 813-361-3897 or email robert296@aol.com to see this unit, 3455 Countryside Blvd, #12, Clearwater, 33716, or for questions.
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
223 Countryside Key Blvd
223 Countryside Key Boulevard, Oldsmar, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1105 sqft
Call Fonda Dillard 813-514-5222 to see this great partially furnished OR NOT townhome. This charming 2 BR, 1 1/2 BA townhome is the perfect home. Great Schools, close to shopping and dining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
112 MEADOW LANE
112 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
875 sqft
Second floor remodeled condo in The Meadows of gated East Lake Woodlands community. This condo offers living/dining combination into open kitchen with eating nook and window.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
3590 MAGNOLIA RIDGE CIRCLE
3590 Magnolia Ridge Circle, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1010 sqft
Corner 2 Bed/2 Bath condo with assigned covered parking and community pool in Magnolia Ridge.
1 of 33
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
The Oaks at Countryside
3014 RED OAK COURT
3014 Red Oak Ct, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
Desirable and sought-after community of Oaks of Countryside. Spacious, completely remodeled top to bottom second floor condo.
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
2897 THAXTON DRIVE
2897 Thaxton Drive, Palm Harbor, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1390 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated and sparkling clean. This two bedroom / two and a half bath townhome has everything you need! Spacious downstairs living room / dining room combo and an eat-in kitchen with sliders out to the patio overlooking green space.
1 of 53
Last updated July 13 at 10:31am
1 Unit Available
306 MEADOW LANE
306 Meadow Lane, East Lake, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
875 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1, 2020. ENJOY this IMMACULATE, ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED 2 Bedroom & 2 Bath Condo in GATED COMMUNITY with 24 hour security. Completely FURNISHED only bring your personal belongings. LIGHT & BRIGHT with Upgrades GALORE.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
3044 Eastland Blvd Unit 1102
3044 Eastland Boulevard, Clearwater, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
940 sqft
Please call Property Manager Tiffany Gilby at 727-252-8784 for more information about this beautifully furnished 2 bed 2 bath condo in the heart of Countryside.
Results within 5 miles of Safety Harbor
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
The Sedona
12802 Saddle Club Cir, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,465
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,656
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1343 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments include in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Residents have access to community pool, playground and tennis courts, plus a conference center and game room.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Preserve at Westchase
12349 W Linebaugh Ave, Tampa, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,388
1276 sqft
Recently renovated community near the Westchase Golf Course. On-site amenities include a pool, basketball court, and 24-hour gym. Updates in units include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and updated appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
22 Units Available
Stonegate Apartments
31177 US Highway 19 N, Palm Harbor, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,067
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Providing one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, these apartments feature pet-friendly amenities, lots of natural light, verdant grounds, large closets, new carpets, dishwashers, fireplaces, and patios in some units.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 07:00am
22 Units Available
Gateway North
2681 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,079
1479 sqft
Conveniently located near restaurants and shopping, with local schools all less than four miles away. Enjoy well-appointed one- to three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchen, pendant lighting, granite counters. Resort-style pool and well-lit paths.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Madison at Roosevelt
2738 Roosevelt Blvd, Clearwater, FL
1 Bedroom
$987
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our community offers a wide range of amenities and apartment features designed to fit your needs.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
