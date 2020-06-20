933 Cypress Grove Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill guest parking internet access

Beautiful apt in a 2 story bldg. for annual rent in Palm-Aire Country Club, unfurnished, 3 bedroom , 2 & half bath, second floor garden, model F; rental includes high speed internet, cable, water-sewer & trash. This is a split bedroom plan all carpeted. Washer & Dryer; screened balcony facing golf and garden view; assigned parking space in front & guest parking. The recreational area for this Assoc. is one of the nicest in Palm-Aire, with grills, pool and party room. Assoc. requires 720 credit score & $500.00 refundable deposit for common areas. Landlord requires Tenant to purchase renters insurance. Small pets under 20 pounds allowed, not refundable. Near Publix, Casino Isle, I-95, FL. Turnpike. TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 13/2020. ALSO FOR SALE MLS F10229960