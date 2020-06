Amenities

Extremely beautiful and tastefully furnished 3 bed/2 bath townhouse with 2 car garage, located across the street from beach access on a quiet residential street. Enjoy the beach anytime! Fully outfitted for a comfortable and convenient short term rental. Utilities plus basic cable and internet included! Enjoy the heated community pool, and quaint gated private front porch area. Centrally located to all activities that the neighborhood has to offer. Within pleasant walking distance of Briny Blvd that leads to the new Pompano Beach pier and popular restaurants. Secure gated community for peace of mind. Available for a 91 day period between June 19 - December 19.