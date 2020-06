651 E Pine Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry pool

BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH ALL AGE RENTAL IN EXCELLENT LOCATION. THIS CONDO FEATURES ARE: COMPLETELY FURNISHED. NEW A/C. SS APPLIANCES, GRANITE, AND WOOD CABINETS, REMODELED BATHROOM, 3RD FL UNIT/CORNER & BUILDING HAS ELEVATOR. TASTEFULLY DECORATED AND SHOWS LIKE A MODEL. BIKE TO THE BEACH, MINS TO HIGHWAYS, SHOPPING, AND MORE! STORAGE ROOM & COMMON LAUNDRY ON FLOOR OF UNIT. LARGE SCREENED PATIO/PORCH W/NICE TILE AND ROOM FOR ENTERTAINMENT. WATER INCLUDED IN RENTAL FEE. LANDLORD LOOKING FOR LONG TERM. ALL YOU NEED IS YOUR SUITCASE!

Great Beach Location!