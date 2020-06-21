All apartments in Pompano Beach
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:25 PM

601 SE 5th Ter

601 Southeast 5th Terrace · (954) 396-5900
Location

601 Southeast 5th Terrace, Pompano Beach, FL 33060
Garden Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1632 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift. Marble flooring in the main living areas, open kitchen with massive breakfast counter and lots of storage space, cozy master bedroom, huge walk in closet and large bath leading to pool/patio area. Hurricane impact windows and doors. Brick pavers surround pool and accent the front driveway. Only 2 miles to the beach and short boat ride to the intracoastal.
This neighborhood is west of Federal Hwy and just South of Atlantic Blvd. See broker remarks for Tenant Qualifications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 SE 5th Ter have any available units?
601 SE 5th Ter has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Pompano Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pompano Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 SE 5th Ter have?
Some of 601 SE 5th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 SE 5th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
601 SE 5th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 SE 5th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 601 SE 5th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Pompano Beach.
Does 601 SE 5th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 601 SE 5th Ter does offer parking.
Does 601 SE 5th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 601 SE 5th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 SE 5th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 601 SE 5th Ter has a pool.
Does 601 SE 5th Ter have accessible units?
No, 601 SE 5th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 601 SE 5th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 601 SE 5th Ter has units with dishwashers.
