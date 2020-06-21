601 SE 5th Ter

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Waterfront Rental Home is located in this beautiful boating community of Cypress Harbor/Garden Isles with only 1 fixed bridge! Rent this remodeled waterfront home with a pool, 60 ft dock and boatlift. Marble flooring in the main living areas, open kitchen with massive breakfast counter and lots of storage space, cozy master bedroom, huge walk in closet and large bath leading to pool/patio area. Hurricane impact windows and doors. Brick pavers surround pool and accent the front driveway. Only 2 miles to the beach and short boat ride to the intracoastal.

This neighborhood is west of Federal Hwy and just South of Atlantic Blvd. See broker remarks for Tenant Qualifications.