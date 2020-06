Amenities

Unit Amenities range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool

GREAT CONDO WITH TWO BEDROOMS AND ONE AND HALF BATHS IN A VERY CENTRALLY LOCATION. FIRST FLOOR. VERY SPACIOUS LIVING AND DINING ROOM COMBINED. RENOVATED BATHROOMS. WALK IN CLOSET. READY TO MOVE IN. WATER IS INCLUDED. CLOSE TO I-95 AND SHOPS LOTS OF GUEST SPACES. COMMUNITY POOL .ASSOCIATION STATES 55+ OR OLDER.